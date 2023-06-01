Trends :Maharashtra SSC ResultRBSE 10th ResultCBSE 10th 12th SupplementaryCMAT 2023 ResultGSEB SSC Result
RBSE 5th Result 2023: When and Where to Check Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result?

RBSE 5th Result 2023: When and Where to Check Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result?

RBSE 5th Result 2023: The RBSE 5th result will be declared at 1:30 pm. Students appearing in the examination can check their results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 10:04 IST

Rajasthan, India

RBSE 5th result 2023 for 14 lakh students at rajshaladarpan.nic.in (Representative image)
RBSE 5th result 2023 for 14 lakh students at rajshaladarpan.nic.in (Representative image)

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the final exam results of class 5 today, June 1. The RBSE 5th result will be declared at 1:30 pm. Students appearing in the examination can check their results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajshaladarpan.nic.in. The result will be announced in a press conference by Rajasthan Education Minister Dr BD Kalla. The board will hold a press conference at 1.30 pm at Bikaner IT Service Centre.

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live

The exam was held from April 13 to 21. This year, a total of 1468130 students have appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 5th examination in the state. The RBSE 5th result 2023 will mention the student’s name, school name, marks, roll number, parents’ name, and more. The merit list will not be available this year. The board will not release the merit list or toppers list. To pass the exam. class 5 students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in every subject in order to pass their examinations.

RBSE 5th Result 2023: Websites to Check

— rajshaladarphan.nic.in

— rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

— rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 5th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1- Visit the official website of RBSE at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Step 2 - Click on the link on the homepage which reads “RBSE 5th Result 2023".

Step 3 - Enter the required details.

Step 4 - Check your RBSE 5th Result 2023.

Step 6 - Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

RBSE conducts board exams for classes 5 and 8 students. The Rajasthan board has already declared the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on May 18. As many as 94.50 per cent of students cleared the exam this year. Out of 13,05,355, as many as 12,33,702 candidates passed. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 8 exams 2023. As many as 2947 girls got grade A in Ajmer. While 1682 boys from there got grade A. Meanwhile, 10959 girls got grade B in Ajmer, and 10183 boys got grade B. RBSE stopped the result of 2438 class 8th candidates this year.

    first published: June 01, 2023, 09:16 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 10:04 IST
