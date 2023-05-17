RBSE 8th Result 2023: Check Passing Marks, Last Year Percentage Of Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE, Ajmer will announce class 8th results today, May 17. Students and parents can check results from the official website of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, once released. Along with the Rajasthan Class 8th Board Results, the board will release the toppers list on its official website. In accordance with the announcement made by state education minister BD Kalla, the Rajasthan 8th Result will be declared at 12 pm.

RBSE 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Passing Marks

Candidates who have appeared for the RBSE class 8th examination must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks out of the maximum marks. If a candidate from Rajasthan Board fails to achieve the minimum passing marks in any subject, he or she will be considered unsuccessful. Failing this, students from Rajasthan Board have to appear for the supplementary examination. The board authorities will also open the window for verification of the scorecard once the results are out.

In Rajasthan 8th Board Exam, instead of marks, grades are given. Students with A to D grades are considered to pass, while students in E1 and E2 will be considered failed. If an E grade is obtained in one or more subjects, then a supplementary examination will have to be given.

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Last Year Pass Percentage

In 2022, a total of 12.63 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8th examination. Out of these, 94.97 per cent of boys and 96.30 per cent of girls passed the exam. While in 2021, the pass percentage is 94.44 per cent, in 2020 the overall percentage is 92.07 per cent, and in 2019, it is 92.12 per cent.

After the RBSE 8th result, the board will announce the names of first, second, and third rank holders and the marks secured by them. The details that will be mentioned in the RBSE result page include the name of the candidate, roll number, subjects appeared for, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, name of the school, grades acquired in each subject, overall grade, and result status.