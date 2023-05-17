RBSE 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results Declared at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Around 13 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 8 exams 2023.

While downloading the RBSE Class 8 results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal. To pass the RBSE board exams 2023, students have to score at least 33 per cent marks in every subject. Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for the re-evaluation process. The complete details of it will be announced in due course of time.

The exams were conducted from March to April across 9,500 exam centres. The Rajasthan Board 8th exam was held between March 21 to April 11. Along with the results, the board will announce the toppers list, overall pass percentage, number of candidates who passed the exam, re-evaluation process, and supplementary exam dates.

Candidates should note that the original mark sheet/ certificate will be distributed to students a few days after the result declaration. Those who are opting for re-evaluation will receive a revised copy of the mark sheet, only if there are any changes.

A total of 12.63 lakh students took the class 8 exam and 14.53 lakh registered for the class 5 board exam in 2022. Out of the total students who took the class 8 exam last year, as many as 94.97 per cent were boys and 96.30 per cent were girls.

As per reports, the RBSE class 10 and 12 results will be released soon. The Rajasthan class 10 results will reportedly be declared in the first week of June while the class 12 results might be released in the third week of May. The Rajasthan class 12 results for science, arts, and commerce are likely to be released together.