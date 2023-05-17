Trends :Kerala SSLC ResultTN SSLC ResultsWB 10th Result 2023BSEB Class 11MP Board Result
Home » education-career » RBSE 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results Declared at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

RBSE 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results Declared at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Delcared! Students can download the RBSE Class 8 result from the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 14:04 IST

Rajasthan, India

Advertisement

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today, May 18. As many as 94.50% of students have cleared the exam. Out of 13,05,355, as many as 12,33,702 candidates passed. Students can download the RBSE Class 8 result from the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, and rajresults.nic.in. Read More

May 17, 2023 14:04 IST

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: More girls got grade A in Ajmer

As many as 2947 girls got grade A in Ajmer. While 1682 boys from here got grade A. Meanwhile, 10959 girls got grade B in Ajmer, and 10183 boys got grade B.

May 17, 2023 13:39 IST

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: Result of 2438 candidates stopped

RBSE has stopped the result of 2438 candidates.

Advertisement
May 17, 2023 13:39 IST

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: 86770 candidates got C grade

A total of 86770 candidates have got C grade.

May 17, 2023 13:37 IST

Rajasthan RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: 5,76,782 candidates got grade B

A total of 5,76,782 candidates have passed in B grade.

May 17, 2023 13:34 IST

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: 94.50% Passed

A total of 94.50 per cent of students have passed in Rajasthan 8th Board Exam. Out of 13,05,355, as many as 12,33,702 candidates passed.

May 17, 2023 13:24 IST

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: What to do if you got grade E?

In Rajasthan Board 8th result, instead of number, grade has been given. If a student has got E grade in one or more subjects, then they will have to appear in the supplementary examination. D grade has been given to those who got marks from 0-40. Those below 40 have got E.

Advertisement
May 17, 2023 13:20 IST

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: Important Things to Check on Marksheet

Name of the Student
Roll Number
Total Subject
Father’s Name
Mother’s Name
Date of Birth
School Name
Marks obtained in each subject
Grade

May 17, 2023 13:19 IST

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: Passing Marks

To pass the RBSE board exams 2023, students have to score at least 33 per cent marks in every subject.

May 17, 2023 13:18 IST

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: Where to Check

– rajshaladarpan.nic.in

– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

– rajresults.nic.in

May 17, 2023 13:14 IST

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: Website Not Working? How to Check

Several times the load on the server increases as soon as the result is released, due to which, the website crashes. The Rajasthan Board 8th students can be checked through SMS if there is no internet connection. For this, students have to type ‘RESULT (space) RAJ8 ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263.

May 17, 2023 13:12 IST

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: Declared!

The RBSE class 8 result has been released.

May 17, 2023 13:06 IST

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: Press conference shortly

The minister is about to reach to release the result of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

May 17, 2023 13:05 IST

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: Grade System

Rajasthan 8th Board exams are given grades instead of marks. A to D grade then the student will be considered a pass. Wherein E1 and E2 students will be considered failed. If there is an E grade in one or the subject, then a supplementary examination will have to be given. There is a provision to fail students in class 8 of the Rajasthan Board. Students performing poorly in class 8 will not be promoted to class 9.

May 17, 2023 12:59 IST

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: Result will be released as soon as Education Minister arrives

Education Minister Dr. BD Kalla is about to reach the venue in 5-7 minutes. Rajasthan Board 8th result will be released as soon as Kalla reaches.

May 17, 2023 12:56 IST

Rajasthan board 8th result 2023: What official website states

Tthe official website of the board, rajshaladarpan.nic.in states that “Result will be Declared Soon".

May 17, 2023 12:54 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Delayed

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today, May 18. It was initially scheduled to be out at 12 noon, but has now been postponed. It is expected to be out shortly.

May 17, 2023 12:51 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Online Marksheet to Act as Provisional One

Candidates should note that the original mark sheet/ certificate will be distributed to students a few days after the result declaration.

May 17, 2023 12:45 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: How to Check at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Step 1: Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, open the link to check Class 8 board exam result.

Step 3: Enter the asked information and login.

Step 4: Check and download your RBSE 8th result 2023.

May 17, 2023 12:44 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Things to Check on Marksheet

Name of the Student
Roll Number
Total Subject
Father’s Name
Mother’s Name
Date of Birth
School Name
Marks obtained in each subject
Grade

May 17, 2023 12:43 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: When and Where to Check

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the 8th result from Shiksha Sankul of Jaipur anytime soon now. The Education Minister of Rajasthan Dr BD Kalla will announce the scores. More than 13 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board 8th exam this year. It can be checked at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

May 17, 2023 12:39 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Where to get direct link of result

The direct link of Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result will be active at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

May 17, 2023 12:36 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: When Was Exam Held?

The exams were conducted from March to April across 9,500 exam centres. The Rajasthan Board 8th exam was held between March 21 to April 11.

May 17, 2023 12:34 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: How to Check via SMS

To check the RBSE Class 8 result 2023 via SMS, students have to type RESULT (space) RAJ8 (space) roll number and send it to 56263.

May 17, 2023 12:33 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Important Websites

– rajshaladarpan.nic.in

– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

– rajresults.nic.in

May 17, 2023 12:29 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Date and Time

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the 8th result from Shiksha Sankul of Jaipur anytime soon now. The Education Minister of Rajasthan Dr BD Kalla will announce the scores. More than 13 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board 8th exam this year.

May 17, 2023 12:27 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: What to do if unsatisfied with result?

Candidates should note that the original mark sheet/ certificate will be distributed to students a few days after the result declaration. Those who are opting for re-evaluation will receive a revised copy of the mark sheet, only if there are any changes.

May 17, 2023 12:26 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: What Happened Last Year?

A total of 12.63 lakh students took the class 8 exam and 14.53 lakh registered for the class 5 board exam in 2022. Out of the total students who took the class 8 exam last year, as many as 94.97 per cent were boys and 96.30 per cent were girls.

May 17, 2023 12:24 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Documents Needed

To check RBSE 8th result 2023 roll number and name wise, students will have to log in to rajshaladarpan.nic.in to access their results.

May 17, 2023 12:22 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Orginal Marksheets to Distributed Later

Candidates should note that the original mark sheet/ certificate will be distributed to students a few days after the result declaration. Those who are opting for re-evaluation will receive a revised copy of the mark sheet, only if there are any changes.

May 17, 2023 12:21 IST

Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: Toppers List, Re-evaluation Process

Along with the results, the board will announce the toppers list, overall pass percentage, number of candidates who passed the exam, re-evaluation process, and supplementary exam dates.

Read more

Around 13 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 8 exams 2023.

While downloading the RBSE Class 8 results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal. To pass the RBSE board exams 2023, students have to score at least 33 per cent marks in every subject. Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for the re-evaluation process. The complete details of it will be announced in due course of time.

The exams were conducted from March to April across 9,500 exam centres. The Rajasthan Board 8th exam was held between March 21 to April 11. Along with the results, the board will announce the toppers list, overall pass percentage, number of candidates who passed the exam, re-evaluation process, and supplementary exam dates.

Candidates should note that the original mark sheet/ certificate will be distributed to students a few days after the result declaration. Those who are opting for re-evaluation will receive a revised copy of the mark sheet, only if there are any changes.

A total of 12.63 lakh students took the class 8 exam and 14.53 lakh registered for the class 5 board exam in 2022. Out of the total students who took the class 8 exam last year, as many as 94.97 per cent were boys and 96.30 per cent were girls.

As per reports, the RBSE class 10 and 12 results will be released soon. The Rajasthan class 10 results will reportedly be declared in the first week of June while the class 12 results might be released in the third week of May. The Rajasthan class 12 results for science, arts, and commerce are likely to be released together.

TRENDING NEWS