RBSE 8th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 8 Results Declared at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 14:04 IST
Rajasthan, India
Rajasthan RBSE Board 8th Result 2023 Live: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today, May 18. As many as 94.50% of students have cleared the exam. Out of 13,05,355, as many as 12,33,702 candidates passed. Students can download the RBSE Class 8 result from the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, and rajresults.nic.in. Read More
As many as 2947 girls got grade A in Ajmer. While 1682 boys from here got grade A. Meanwhile, 10959 girls got grade B in Ajmer, and 10183 boys got grade B.
RBSE has stopped the result of 2438 candidates.
A total of 86770 candidates have got C grade.
A total of 5,76,782 candidates have passed in B grade.
A total of 94.50 per cent of students have passed in Rajasthan 8th Board Exam. Out of 13,05,355, as many as 12,33,702 candidates passed.
In Rajasthan Board 8th result, instead of number, grade has been given. If a student has got E grade in one or more subjects, then they will have to appear in the supplementary examination. D grade has been given to those who got marks from 0-40. Those below 40 have got E.
Name of the Student
Roll Number
Total Subject
Father’s Name
Mother’s Name
Date of Birth
School Name
Marks obtained in each subject
Grade
To pass the RBSE board exams 2023, students have to score at least 33 per cent marks in every subject.
– rajshaladarpan.nic.in
– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
– rajresults.nic.in
Several times the load on the server increases as soon as the result is released, due to which, the website crashes. The Rajasthan Board 8th students can be checked through SMS if there is no internet connection. For this, students have to type ‘RESULT (space) RAJ8 ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263.
The RBSE class 8 result has been released.
The minister is about to reach to release the result of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.
Rajasthan 8th Board exams are given grades instead of marks. A to D grade then the student will be considered a pass. Wherein E1 and E2 students will be considered failed. If there is an E grade in one or the subject, then a supplementary examination will have to be given. There is a provision to fail students in class 8 of the Rajasthan Board. Students performing poorly in class 8 will not be promoted to class 9.
Education Minister Dr. BD Kalla is about to reach the venue in 5-7 minutes. Rajasthan Board 8th result will be released as soon as Kalla reaches.
Tthe official website of the board, rajshaladarpan.nic.in states that “Result will be Declared Soon".
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 today, May 18. It was initially scheduled to be out at 12 noon, but has now been postponed. It is expected to be out shortly.
Candidates should note that the original mark sheet/ certificate will be distributed to students a few days after the result declaration.
Step 1: Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
Step 2: Now, open the link to check Class 8 board exam result.
Step 3: Enter the asked information and login.
Step 4: Check and download your RBSE 8th result 2023.
Name of the Student
Roll Number
Total Subject
Father’s Name
Mother’s Name
Date of Birth
School Name
Marks obtained in each subject
Grade
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the 8th result from Shiksha Sankul of Jaipur anytime soon now. The Education Minister of Rajasthan Dr BD Kalla will announce the scores. More than 13 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board 8th exam this year. It can be checked at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
The direct link of Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result will be active at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
The exams were conducted from March to April across 9,500 exam centres. The Rajasthan Board 8th exam was held between March 21 to April 11.
To check the RBSE Class 8 result 2023 via SMS, students have to type RESULT (space) RAJ8 (space) roll number and send it to 56263.
– rajshaladarpan.nic.in
– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
– rajresults.nic.in
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the 8th result from Shiksha Sankul of Jaipur anytime soon now. The Education Minister of Rajasthan Dr BD Kalla will announce the scores. More than 13 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board 8th exam this year.
Candidates should note that the original mark sheet/ certificate will be distributed to students a few days after the result declaration. Those who are opting for re-evaluation will receive a revised copy of the mark sheet, only if there are any changes.
A total of 12.63 lakh students took the class 8 exam and 14.53 lakh registered for the class 5 board exam in 2022. Out of the total students who took the class 8 exam last year, as many as 94.97 per cent were boys and 96.30 per cent were girls.
To check RBSE 8th result 2023 roll number and name wise, students will have to log in to rajshaladarpan.nic.in to access their results.
Candidates should note that the original mark sheet/ certificate will be distributed to students a few days after the result declaration. Those who are opting for re-evaluation will receive a revised copy of the mark sheet, only if there are any changes.
Along with the results, the board will announce the toppers list, overall pass percentage, number of candidates who passed the exam, re-evaluation process, and supplementary exam dates.
While downloading the RBSE Class 8 results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal. To pass the RBSE board exams 2023, students have to score at least 33 per cent marks in every subject. Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for the re-evaluation process. The complete details of it will be announced in due course of time.
The exams were conducted from March to April across 9,500 exam centres. The Rajasthan Board 8th exam was held between March 21 to April 11. Along with the results, the board will announce the toppers list, overall pass percentage, number of candidates who passed the exam, re-evaluation process, and supplementary exam dates.
Candidates should note that the original mark sheet/ certificate will be distributed to students a few days after the result declaration. Those who are opting for re-evaluation will receive a revised copy of the mark sheet, only if there are any changes.
A total of 12.63 lakh students took the class 8 exam and 14.53 lakh registered for the class 5 board exam in 2022. Out of the total students who took the class 8 exam last year, as many as 94.97 per cent were boys and 96.30 per cent were girls.
As per reports, the RBSE class 10 and 12 results will be released soon. The Rajasthan class 10 results will reportedly be declared in the first week of June while the class 12 results might be released in the third week of May. The Rajasthan class 12 results for science, arts, and commerce are likely to be released together.