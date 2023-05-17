RBSE 8th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Result at 12 PM Today, Know Websites to Check

Rajasthan Board Examination results for Class 8 will be announced today, May 17. Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla took on Twitter and announced earlier that the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE) Class 8 exam results will be announced online at 12 pm. Students can go to the Rajasthan Shala Darpan portal- rajshaladarpan.nic.in and check their scores.

This year, nearly 13 lakh students appeared for the Class 8 exam. The RBSE students appeared for the Class 8 exam from March 21 to April 13, 2023. Once results are announced, students can check key details like pass percentage, names of toppers, etc. To check RBSE results online, students will have to use their board exam roll numbers as login credentials.

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Websites to Check

Advertisement

- rajshaladarpan.nic.in

- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

- rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 8th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, open the link to check Class 8 board exam result.

Step 3: Enter the asked information and login.

Step 4: Check and download your RBSE 8th result 2023.

RBSE 8th result 2023 will be provisional in nature. Students will have to collect the original mark sheets from the respective schools. The details that will be mentioned in the RBSE result page include the name of the candidate, roll number, subjects appeared for, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, name of the school, grades acquired in each subject, overall grade, and result status.

Advertisement The supplementary or exam dates are likely to be announced soon. The revaluation process is likely to begin this week. BSER, Ajmer will also release the forms for the same soon.

Last year, Rajasthan Class 5 and 8 results were announced on the same day. Nearly 15 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 8th Board Exams in 2022and the overall pass percentage stood at 95.5 per cent. RBSE did not release any merit list for Rajsthan 8th Board Results 2022.

Announcing the Class 8th result date and time, Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla tweeted in Hindi “The result of the eighth board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon. Around 13 lakh students have appeared in the eighth board examination."