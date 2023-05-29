RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Likely To Be Out In First Week Of June

Around 9 lakh students who took the Rajasthan Class 10 exams this year are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the exam results by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) for the year 2023. The RBSE is currently in the final stage of evaluating answer scripts, and once the evaluation process is complete, the RBSE Class 10 results will be announced at a press conference conducted by the State Education Minister of Rajasthan.

Although the official date for the results announcement has not been confirmed, some media reports suggest that the Rajasthan Board is likely to declare the results in the first week of June, roughly around June 2. Once the RBSE Class 10 results 2023 are announced, they will be available on the official websites of the board—rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Class 10TH Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Result’ section and select the link labeled ‘RBSE 10th Result 2023’.

Step 3: Provide your roll number and date of birth in the login window. Then, click on ‘submit’.

Step 4: The Rajasthan 10th board results for the year 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully review the results and download the scores for Class 10.

Step 6: Take a printout of the class 10th Result for future records.

To access their results, students awaiting their RBSE class 10 results are advised to have their admit cards ready. They will need to enter their roll number as mentioned on the hall ticket in the result portal to view their results once they are declared. The result will provide a comprehensive review of their performance in the Rajasthan board class 10th examinations, including the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise scores, overall percentage, and other relevant details.

It is recommended that students stay updated and regularly check the RBSE official website for any updates regarding the results. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams were held from March 16 to April 13 this year. Upon successfully passing the Class 10 exam, students will receive a certificate of completion, which they must collect from their respective schools a few days after the results are announced.