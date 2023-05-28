RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 To Be Out Soon, How To Download Scorecard

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is gearing up to announce the Rajasthan Class 10 board exam results. Approximately 9 lakh students who appeared in the Rajasthan Class 10 exams this year are eagerly waiting for the 10th results to be declared soon. Once released, the results will be available on the RBSE’s official websites—rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. While the official date for the announcement of the results has not been confirmed yet, the Rajasthan 10th results are expected to be out by the end of May or the first week of June.

Meanwhile, a few reports also state that the RBSE Class 10 results are likely to be released by June 2. The Rajasthan board is said to be in the final phase of evaluating answer sheets. Once the evaluation process is complete, the RBSE Class 10 result will be declared through a press conference conducted by the State Education Minister. The topper’s name, overall pass percentage and other details will also be announced. Students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject, to pass the RBSE 10th exam.

RBSE CLASS 10TH RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the ‘Result’ section, click on the link ‘RBSE 10th Result 2023’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth on the login window. Then click on ‘submit’.

Step 4: The Rajasthan 10th board results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results properly and download the Class 10 scores.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the 10th Result for future reference.

All students eagerly anticipating their 10th board results are advised to keep their admit cards handy for seamless access to their results. As soon as the results are released, students will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth on the official portal to access the Rajasthan class 10 results. The result will include the student’s complete name, roll number, subject-by-subject scores, overall percentage, and other pertinent details, providing a comprehensive overview of their performance in the RBSE 10th examinations.

Students who pass the Rajasthan Class 10 exam will be awarded a certificate of completion. The certificate can be collected from the respective school after a few days. The Class 10 exams in Rajasthan were conducted from March 16 to April 13.