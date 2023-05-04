RBSE Class 8th Result 2023 To Be Announced Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Directorate Of Education, Rajasthan will soon announce the results for class 8th. Various media reports cite that by this week, students can expect their results. However, there is no official word on the matter by the education directorate. Students who appeared in the RBSE Rajasthan 8th Exam 2023 can check their scorecards on the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE Rajasthan class 8th examination was concluded on April 11 and was held across 9500 exam centres. As reported by local media reports, around 13 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8th exams in the state.

RBSE 8th RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK SCORECARD

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate RBSE result link. Click on the link, “RBSE Class 8 Result 2023 Declared"

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as application number/roll number and other details. Remember these details are mentioned on the admit card issued by the Directorate Of education.

Step 4: Click on submit. Your RBSE Rajasthan 8th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised to the students to download their scorecard and verify the details. Details like spelling name, parents name, address, school code and paper code should be verified. If found any mistake, students should immediately contact the Rajasthan Board for redress.

RBSE 8th RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK SCORECARD Via SMS

A student must follow the given the format to check their result via SMS. Type “RESULT(space)RAJ8(space)ROLLNUMBER" and send it to 56263. The board authorities will send the result on your registered mobile number. Results for the RBSE class 8th in 2022 were released on June 8. According to the results statistics, 95.5 percent of students passed the RBSE class 8th exam in 2022.

After the declaration of the results, students can re- evaluate their marks if they are not satisficed with their results. The board will upload the link on the official website.

