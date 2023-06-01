RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2023 Soon, Check Latest Update

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the much-awaited Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2023 soon. Students can check their scores on the official website of the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in, and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to reports, the Rajasthan Class 10th board exam results are likely to be out by the end of the first week of June. An official notice on the result date is still awaited.

RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

The RBSE is reportedly in the final phase of evaluating the answer scripts of students. Once the process is done, the Rajasthan Class 10th results will be announced by the State Education Minister BD Kalla through a press conference. This year, the Rajasthan Class 10 results are eagerly awaited by about 9 lakh students who appeared in the exams.

RBSE Class 10th Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in which is RBSE’s official website.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Result’ section and click on the link provided for ‘RBSE 10th Result 2023’.

Step 3: Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login window. Click on submit in the results box.

Step 4: The Rajasthan 10th result of 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View and download the RBSE Class 10 Result 2023.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result.

In case the official website crashes, candidates can access their scorecards via SMS. To do so, students have to first type “RJ10" followed by a space. Enter the roll number after the space. Send the message to 5676750. Within a few seconds, the Rajasthan 10th result was to be delivered to the mobile phone via SMS.

Candidates who pass the Rajasthan Class 10 exam will be given a certificate of completion. Students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject, to clear the RBSE 10th exam. The Rajasthan Board conducted the 10th examination from March 16 to April 11, this year. In the RBSE 10th result, details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-by-subject scores, and overall percentage will be mentioned.