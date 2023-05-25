RBSE Rajasthan Class 12th Arts Result 2023: Minimum Marks Needed to Pass Exam

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 today, May 25. The result for Class 12 Arts will be issued through a press conference around 3:15 pm. The names of the toppers will also be announced along with the pass percentage, and information about the overall attendance.

RBSE 12th Result 2023 Live

Once the results are declared, students can check their scores at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The RBSE had earlier announced the date and time for the release of the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 on their official Twitter handle.

Students will have to enter their roll numbers and date of birth (DoB) on the login window, to download their results. The Rajasthan Board conducted the RBSE Class 12th exams from March 9 to April 12. The practical exams were held between January 19 and February 18.

RBSE 12th Result 2023: Passing Marks

Students must score at least 33 per cent marks in every subject to pass RBSE Class 12 exams. As per the marking scheme, students who score 60 per cent to 100 per cent will be awarded first division, 2nd division is for candidates who fall under 45 per cent to 60 per cent marks while 3rd division is for students who have obtained 33 per cent to 45 per cent marks.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to RBSE at rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023’ link, once activated.

Step 3: Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login window. Then click on submit button.

Step 4: The RBSE Class 12 Arts result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the Arts result properly and download it.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the RBSE 12th result for further use.

Students are advised to collect their Class 12 Arts mark sheets from their schools after the result declaration. The Rajasthan Board 12th scorecard will comprise details including the student’s name, subject-wise marks, and result status. Carefully cross-check all the details and in case of any discrepancies consult with the school authorities. The Board has already declared Rajasthan Class 12 Science and Commerce streams Result 2023 on May 18.