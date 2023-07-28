Recruitment Of Teachers, Wardens For Eklavya Model Residential Schools Announced

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, GOI has invited online applications for 6329 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and hostel wardens across various states and union territories in India. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of EMRS www.emrs.tribal.gov.in for the registration process, the last date of which is August 18. This recruitment drive will fill 5660 posts of TGT teachers and 669 posts of Hostel Warden.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for these posts must fall between 18 to 35 years old. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per the rules.

Educational Qualification

For the post of TGT, the interested candidates must hold a Graduation degree along with B.Ed. (Bachelor of Education). They should also have a CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) qualified certificate. On the other hand, candidates applying for the post of hostel warden must have a Graduation degree.

Application Fee

The Application Fee for the post of TGT for the General/ Other Backward Caste/ Economic Weaker Section is Rs. 1500 while for the post of Hostel warden, the application fee would remain Rs 1000 for the same categories. On the other hand, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe and People with Benchmark disability will not be entitled to pay any fees for the registration.

Selection Process

The selection process for these posts will include:

Written exam

Document verification

Interview

The medium of examination will be both Hindi and English.

Salary

The salary of the EMRS TGT would range from Rs.44900 – Rs. 142400/ while for Hostel Warden (Males & Females), the expected salary would remain Rs. 29200 – Rs. 92300.

How to apply

The applicants can follow these simple steps to apply for the posts-

Visit the official website of EMRS recruitment www.emrs.tribal.gov.in

A homepage will appear there click on “Apply Online". A new page will open

Click on ‘Registration for EMRS TGT Recruitment 2023’

After registering, click on the login button and fill in your credentials

Now the application form will appear, fill in all the required details

Upload your documents