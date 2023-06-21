REET Level 2 Results 2023 To Be Announced Soon At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; How To Check

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is preparing to announce the results of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Level 2 mains exams soon. It is expected that the REET Level 2 results will be declared in the third week of June. Once the results are released, candidates will be able to access their scorecards on the official RSMSSB website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET Mains Level 2 results 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of RSMSSB.

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the ‘Results’ option.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the link that says ‘REET Mains Level 2 Results.’

Step 4: Add the required login credentials and click on submit.

Step 5: Your REET Mains Level 2 results will be displayed.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the report for future reference.

The REET Level 2 mains results will be declared for English, Hindi, Science, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Sindhi, and Punjabi. Earlier this month, on June 16, the board released results for REET Level 2 Social Studies. The board has also released the list of candidates who are eligible for document verification on its official website. Candidates can check if they are eligible for document verification or not.

Here is a list of documents that you have to verify:

1) Application form

2) Class 10 Marksheet

3) Class 12 Marksheet

4) B.Ed Character Certificate

5) B.Ed Admission Letter

6) B.Ed Certificate

7) Caste Certificate (If Applicable)

8) Domicile Certificate

9) Police Verification Certificate

10) Bank Diary Copy