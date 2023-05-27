REET Mains Level 1 Result 2023 Declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, How to Check

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur, has announced the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Mains Result 2023 for Level 1. Applicants who appeared for the REET Mains Level 1 exam can now check and download the result from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This year, a total of 41,546 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round of interviews. The Board has also issued the REET 2023 cut-off marks along with the list of selected candidates.

Of the total shortlisted candidates, 3,266 aspirants are from the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) area while 38,280 applicants are from the non-TSP area. It is important to note that shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the document verification round.

Advertisement

Once the document verification and district allocation process are completed, about 1,808 candidates will be posted in the TSP area, and around 19,192 candidates will be given postings in the non-TSP area.

REET Mains Level 1 Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that says – ‘REET Mains Level 1 Result 2023’ on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF file/document will open on the screen – displaying the candidate’s roll number.

Step 4: All candidates are advised to check their roll numbers on the PDF list.

Step 5: Save and download the REET main result PDF file.

Advertisement

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for further reference and a document verification round.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers for Level 1 vacancies (primary class teachers) was conducted on February 25. The Level 1 exam was held from 9:30 AM to 12 PM.

Meanwhile, the eligibility exam for Level 2 posts (upper primary teachers) was scheduled on February 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1. The Level 2 test took place in two shifts; Shift 1 was from 9:30 AM to 12 noon while Shift 2 was conducted from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. The results for Level 2 posts are expected to be declared by June 15 this year. The Rajasthan Selection Board conducted the REET 2023 exam to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies for Garde 3 teachers in the state.