Reliance to Set up Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, to be Led by Isha Ambani

At Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) 46th Annual General Meeting on Monday, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, announced the commencement of a new educational institution by the name Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School.

The Reliance Foundation is striving to link India’s 250 million schoolchildren to quality education and career possibilities through the power of 5G, according to Nita, who outlined this ambition in her speech to the shareholders.

The school, which is envisioned as a “model school of the future with an Indian soul," would be overseen by her daughter Isha Ambani. “We are now eagerly looking forward to opening our new school, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School. Led by my daughter Isha, this new school is envisioned as a model school of the future with an Indian soul, “ Nita Ambani added.

Nita Ambani also pledged to sponsor 50,000 students through Reliance Foundation Undergraduate and Postgraduate Scholarships over the next decade as a tribute to Reliance Group founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s 90th birthday. This year, the Reliance Foundation has given out 5,100 scholarships.

In her speech to the AGM, Nita Ambani also stated that the group’s flagship Dhirubhai Ambani International School continues to be ranked among the top IB schools.

Nita clearly stated her unwavering dedication to enhancing teachers’ abilities to impart 21st-century education to schoolchildren. “Therefore, I am happy to share that we are establishing a world-class teacher leadership institute and awards to foster teacher innovation," she further stated.