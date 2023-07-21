Relocate Manipur University Students to Other Central Varsities: Kuki Students' Body to UGC

An organisation representing Kuki students has written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) requesting it to relocate postgraduate and PhD scholars of the Manipur University and Dhanamanjuri University to other central universities.

The state has seen deadly sporadic violence since May 3.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said the commission is yet to receive their request.

“In view of the prevailing situation where continuous violence is taking place in the state, the transfer of violence-induced displaced students to other universities of their choice takes utmost precedence in order to ensure the continuity of their education. Otherwise their career and future can forever be derailed," the students’ body said.

“In light of the facts and circumstances, it becomes empirical to explore possible means to mitigate the adverse affects of this unforseen and unfortunate event," it said.