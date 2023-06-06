Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Reopening of Schools in Pondy Postponed to June 14: CM

Earlier, the government had announced that schools would reopen on June 1 and as hot spell continued the date of reopening was put off to June 7

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 17:02 IST

Puducherry (Pondicherry), India

The government received representations from various sections including the AIADMK seeking extension of summer vacation (Representational image)
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday said that the summer vacation for all schools has been extended and institutions would reopen on June 14. Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of a function here, he said as the hot spell continued in the Union Terrirotry, the government decided to postpone the date of reopening of schools to June 14.

Earlier, the government had announced that schools would reopen on June 1 and as hot spell continued the date of reopening was put off to June 7. The government received representations from various sections including the AIADMK seeking extension of summer vacation as there was no respite in hot weather and hence the government has decided to put off the date of reopening and schools would reopen on June 14.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 17:02 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 17:02 IST
