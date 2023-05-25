Revaluated MP Board Class 5 And 8 Results On This Date

The state education centre received numerous discrepancies in approximately 265 schools in Madhya Pradesh, where fifth and eighth-grade students have received zero scores. As a response, the state education centre has initiated measures to address the issue.

The School Education Center has launched an investigation into the matter and has acknowledged the presence of discrepancies in the fifth and eighth-grade results. To address this issue, a notification has been issued, stating that the answer sheets of students who failed in one or two subjects in the board-pattern examinations for fifth and eighth grades will be re-evaluated.

Apart from this, detailed guidelines outlining the re-evaluation process have also been released. As per the notification, a comprehensive list of students identified for mandatory revaluation/recalculation of marks or re-entry has been shared with the centre in charge and BRC through the examination portal, classifying them by their respective classes and subject. The compulsory process of revaluation/recalculation or re-entry is scheduled to take place between May 26 and May 30, following the organization and arrangement of the answer sheets.

On June 5, the State Education Center will announce the revised results for fifth and eighth-grade students who failed in one or two subjects. Importantly, the marks obtained previously will not be reduced during this process. Furthermore, after the revised results are published, any student who believes that their answer sheets were not properly evaluated will have the opportunity to request a review of their copy.

How to Apply Online For MP Board 5th & 8th Revaluation Form 2023?

To begin, students are required to visit the official website of MP Rajya Shiksha Kendra Portal at https://www.rskmp.in/.

On the homepage, they should locate the latest update regarding the MP Board.

Rechecking/Revaluation/Scrutiny Form 2023.

By clicking on the given link, students will be redirected to the online application form for MP Board 8th & 5th Revaluation.

After accessing the Revaluation Online Application Form in a new tab, complete the required fields as instructed.

Click on the “Submit" or “Next" button to proceed.

Finalise the application by submitting the payment for the MPBSE Board Revaluation Form 2023

Application Fee using the online payment method.

Keep a hard copy of the MP Board 8th & 5th Rechecking Application Form 2023 for future use.