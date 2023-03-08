There has been a 7.2x rise in women’s enrolment in online training programmes, revealed a report by Internshala. According to the report, 40 per cent of all e-learners were women who enrolled in online courses for skilling and upskilling last year. Further, over the past six years, the number of women opting for e-learning courses has risen significantly, witnessing a growth of 7.2 times.

Out of all the women e-learners, the majority of them, 41 per cent, were from tier-III cities in India. The report showcased that among many reasons, 49 per cent of the women learners stated that the top reason they opted for online training was to gain an employment opportunity either an internship or a job. Whereas, 32 per cent of women stated that they took up online courses to gain new skills. Other reasons attributed to women enrolling in online training programmes were earning a certificate (8 per cent), building a project (6 per cent), and fulfilling college requirements(4 per cent).

Furthermore, as per the report, women have shown immense interest in STEM and management courses in the past year. Courses like online web development, digital marketing, and Python were among the top courses preferred by women in the year 2022 with a percentage of 29 per cent, 19 per cent, and 16 per cent respectively. Women also actively pursued training in hot in-demand skills of today, like Advanced Excel, Financial Modelling and Evaluation, Data Science, and Machine Learning.

Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder, and CEO of Internshala said, “Time and again, it has been proven that education is the key to women empowerment, and I am a firm believer of this too. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we wanted to celebrate with this report on how women are opting for e-learning for their skilling and career-building requirements. The trends in this report demonstrate how women are trusting e-learning more and more over the years to supplement their education and strengthen their careers."

He added further, “One trend especially stood out to me that 41 per cent of women from tier-3 cities are trusting e-learning to skill up and build their careers. We at Internshala Trainings are extremely elated to learn that women in these cities are finding learning through online courses affordable and fruitful."

