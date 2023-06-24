Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023 Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Important Instructions

Registered candidates now have the option to download the FSO admit card from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 12:37 IST

Rajasthan, India

The Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates, and their eligibility will be subject to verification (Representative Image)

The admit cards for the Food Safety Officer (FSO) Examination 2023 has been recently made public by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Registered candidates now have the option to download the FSO admit card from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of RPSC.

Step 2: Log in using your registration ID, Date of Birth, and the Captcha Code.

Step 3: Once logged in, the RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Carefully review the details mentioned on the admit card to ensure accuracy.

Step 5: If all the information is correct, proceed to download the admit card.

Step 6: After downloading, candidates are advised to take a printout of the RPSC FSO admit card.

It is important to note that the exam will be conducted in an offline mode and will consist of objective-type questions. There will be negative marking; with 1/3rd marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes, allowing candidates ample time to complete the paper.

RPSC admit card: Important Instructions:

1) The Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates, and their eligibility will be subject to verification.

2) Candidates must download the Admit Card from the official website and appear for the Examination at the designated Centre on the specified date, timing, and examination mentioned in their Admit Card.

    • 3) It is crucial to adhere to the assigned Date, time, and Examination Centre mentioned on the Admit Card. No candidate will be permitted to appear at an Examination Centre on a different date or time than what is allotted to them as per their Admit Card.

    The RPSC FSO recruitment aims to fill 200 vacancies for the position of Food Safety Officer. The RPSC FSO examination will take place on June 27. For the selection process, there will be a written exam followed by an interview. It is recommended that all candidates who have applied for the exam download the RPSC FSO Admit Card 2023 well in advance of the exam date to prevent any potential last-minute technical issues or complications.

    first published: June 24, 2023, 12:37 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 12:37 IST
