RPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Now To 1913 Posts With Salary Up To Rs 39,000

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a notification inviting online applications for 1913 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application window will be open from June 26 to July 25, 2023. This recruitment presents a valuable opportunity for aspiring individuals looking for a government job. Read the complete article to understand the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other important details.

Here some of the posts available under the RPSC Recruitment. For complete details check the notification.

Advertisement

Botany: 70 posts

Chemistry: 81 posts

Mathematics: 53 posts

Physics: 60 posts

Zoology: 64 posts

Business Administration: 71 posts

Economics: 103 Posts

English: 153 Posts

Geography: 150 Posts

Hindi: 214 Posts

History: 177 Posts

Sociology: 80 Posts

Political Science: 181 Posts

To be eligible for the Assistant Professor position in RPSC, candidates must be between 21 and 44 years of age. The selection process includes a Written Test, Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

The written examination will have three papers in which there will be two subjects concerned with the post that will carry 75 marks and the third one will be an exam on General Studies of Rajasthan carrying 50 marks. The written test is followed by an interview round carrying 24 marks.

The application fee for general candidates is Rs 600, while OBC/BC and SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs 400. An additional fee of Rs. 500 is applicable for application corrections. All fees must be paid online.

The expected salary for the post of Assistant Professor ranges from Rs. 15600 to Rs. 39100- (Level-10) including the academic grade pay of Rs. 6000

Advertisement

Here are the steps to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Current Openings" located at the bottom of the page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with the URL www.sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 4: Search for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023.

Advertisement

Step 5: Click on the Apply Online link and fill out the application form with the required details.