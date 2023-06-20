RRB NTPC Result Announced for Levels 2, 3, 5, 6, Know How to Check

Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
RRB NTPC Result: Those who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in or the official websites of their respective RRBs

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 15:20 IST

New Delhi, India

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC (CEN 1/2019) results. Those who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in or the official websites of their respective RRBs.

The selection of candidates has been done on their performance in CBT 1 and CBT 2, CBAT (for station master) and CBTST (for category 4, 5, 10, and 11 posts), followed by document verification and medical examination, RRB said. The official notice contains the roll numbers of the candidates selected.

RRB NTPC result 2023: How to check

Step 1 - Go to the RRB official website or the websites of the regional offices

Step 2 - Click on the NTPC result link

Step 3 - Select the region

Step 4 - The PDF file with the candidate’s roll numbers and names will appear on screen

Step 5 - Download and save the page for future use

The notice further states that the result is provisional and does not in any way give any right to the candidates for appointment in the railways. This RRB reserves the right to cancel or modify the results in case of any inadvertent error / typographical mistake.

    • “The remaining vacancies arising due to Medical Unfit/ Level Out/ Absenteeism/ Rejected cases will be filled up after calling eligible additional candidates for Next Round of Documents Verification. The appointment of any candidate found using unfair means to get selected shall be cancelled summarily and action will be taken as per law," the notice added.

    The RRB NTPC recruitment exams are held to hire clerks, timekeepers, traffic assistants, goods guards, typists, commercial apprentices, and station masters among other posts. While Level 5 is for the posts of junior accounts assistant cum typist, senior clerk cum typist, and senior timekeeper while Level 2 is for accounts clerk cum typist, junior clerk cum typist, and junior timekeeper.

