RRB NTPC Result Announced for Levels 2, 3, 5, 6, Know How to Check

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC (CEN 1/2019) results. Those who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in or the official websites of their respective RRBs.

The selection of candidates has been done on their performance in CBT 1 and CBT 2, CBAT (for station master) and CBTST (for category 4, 5, 10, and 11 posts), followed by document verification and medical examination, RRB said. The official notice contains the roll numbers of the candidates selected.

RRB NTPC result 2023: How to check

Step 1 - Go to the RRB official website or the websites of the regional offices

Step 2 - Click on the NTPC result link

Step 3 - Select the region

Step 4 - The PDF file with the candidate’s roll numbers and names will appear on screen

Step 5 - Download and save the page for future use

The notice further states that the result is provisional and does not in any way give any right to the candidates for appointment in the railways. This RRB reserves the right to cancel or modify the results in case of any inadvertent error / typographical mistake.