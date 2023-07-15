RUHS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2023 Likely To Be Out Today At ruhsraj.org

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) is gearing up to release the admit cards for the upcoming RUHS BSc Nursing exam. Although an official announcement is still pending, it is anticipated that the admit cards will be made available today. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of RUHS atruhsraj.org to download their admit cards once released. The admit card is a crucial document that needs to be carried to the examination centre. According to the official website, the RUHS BSc Nursing exam’s tentative date is July 23 in Jaipur. Candidates are advised to ensure they have downloaded and printed their admit cards from the official website.

RUHS BSc Nursing Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of RUHS at ruhsraj.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the option that mentions ‘Admissions 2023–24.’

Step 3: Click on the ‘BSc Nursing Admit Card 2023’ option.

Step 4: Add your login credentials and submit.

Step 5: Your RUHS BSc Nursing admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details mentioned on the admit card and take a printout for the exam day.

It is important to note that candidates who are appearing for the BSc Nursing exam must carry certain documents to the examination centre. These include valid proof of identity such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID, or passport.

The entrance examination will have a total of 100 questions. Out of which, 34 questions of biology, 33 questions of chemistry, and 33 questions of physics will be there. Each correct answer will have one mark, and there will be no negative marking for wrong or unattempted answers.

To ensure a smooth exam day experience, students must carefully read and adhere to the exam day guidelines provided on the RUHS BSc Nursing admit card. This will help them avoid any last-minute hustle at the exam centre.