Rukmini Riar, Who Failed In Class 6, Got AIR 2 In UPSC 2011 On 1st Attempt

One of the most difficult exams in the country is the UPSC civil services exam. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for the UPSC prelims. Only a few of them are able to advance to the mains and only a select few make it to the interview stage. Many aspirants take coaching to prepare for the exams and many also self-study. Today, we’re going to talk about Rukmani Riar, a resident of Gurdaspur Punjab, who aced all three stages of the 2011 UPSC civil services exam without any help and became an IAS officer.

Rukmani Riar was an average student in school. She even failed in sixth grade. Later, she shifted to Sacred Heart School in Dalhousie and completed her schooling there. After this, Rukmani did her graduation from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar in social sciences. Then she opted for a master’s and won a gold medal in social sciences at Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

After post-graduation, Rukmini interned with NGOs like Ashodya in Mysore and Annapurna Mahila Mandal in Mumbai. While working with an NGO, she got attracted to the civil service and decided to appear for the UPSC exam. After completing the internship, Rukmani diverted herself to the UPSC and started preparing for the civil services exam.