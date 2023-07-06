SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2023: First Merit List Released at samsodisha.gov.in

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) has released the first merit list for Odisha class 12th admission today, July 6. The merit list can now be downloaded by the candidates on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

This year, the online transfer application deadline is July 7 at 5 PM. Candidates had until June 30 to register for CAF. The reporting period and deadline for updating necessary documents for the selected students are from July 7 to July 13 at 6 PM. On July 19, the second merit list will be released while classes will commence in August.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2023 First Merit List: How to Check

Advertisement

Step 1- Visit the official website of the SAMS samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, select on school and mass education ‘ higher secondary school + 2’ link.

Step 3- Click on the student login option.

Step 4- Enter your login credentials and select the submit button. This way candidates can download the merit list.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2023: Documents Needed

— Passport size photo (latest)

— Matric Board certificate

— School leaving certificate

— Conduct certificate

— Aadhar Card

— Bank Passbook