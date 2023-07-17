Sanjana Patagar, Yallapur's 8th Class Prodigy, Leaves Everyone Impressed With Her Invention

Sanjana Patagar, an 8th-grade student from Anagodu Government Senior Primary School in Yallapur Taluk, Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka, has achieved something truly remarkable. She has designed a versatile device and has been selected to participate in a prestigious national-level science competition. Her outstanding accomplishment has garnered recognition across the nation, showcasing the talent of a young girl from a rural village.

Sanjana’s invention is a multi-purpose device made of iron rods. It serves as a study table, a cushioned seat, and a tool for construction workers to lift 12 bricks at once. With a budget of just Rs. 2,000, Sanjana has created a device that offers multiple functionalities, proving her innovative thinking and resourcefulness.

The design of the device utilizes the strength of two linked iron rods with an additional squared rod on top, resembling the structure of railway tracks and bridges. The device features two handles at each end to securely hold the bricks, preventing them from falling. This makes it easier and more comfortable for construction workers to carry heavy loads, eliminating the need to carry bricks on their heads.

Sanjana’s success can be attributed to the unwavering support and guidance she received from her teachers at the government school, particularly her science instructor, Maruti Achari. The nurturing environment and encouragement provided by the school have played a significant role in fostering Sanjana’s passion for innovation and scientific exploration. Celebrating local talents like Sanjana through science exhibitions brings immense pride to the community.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organized a science exhibition this year. The annual exhibition provides students with a platform to showcase their creativity, originality, and inventiveness. With a theme focused on technology and toys, the exhibition received registrations from 3,169 student teams across the country, offering a diverse range of scientific innovations and discoveries.