Sanjana Patagar, Yallapur's 8th Class Prodigy, Leaves Everyone Impressed With Her Invention

Sanjana made a device with iron rods which can be used as a study table, a seat with a cushion on it, and as a tool where construction workers can pick up 12 bricks at a time.

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local18

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 18:11 IST

Bengaluru, India

Sanjana Patagar's success is largely because of the teacher's support at her school.
Sanjana Patagar's success is largely because of the teacher's support at her school.

Sanjana Patagar, an 8th-grade student from Anagodu Government Senior Primary School in Yallapur Taluk, Uttara Kannada district, Karnataka, has achieved something truly remarkable. She has designed a versatile device and has been selected to participate in a prestigious national-level science competition. Her outstanding accomplishment has garnered recognition across the nation, showcasing the talent of a young girl from a rural village.

Sanjana’s invention is a multi-purpose device made of iron rods. It serves as a study table, a cushioned seat, and a tool for construction workers to lift 12 bricks at once. With a budget of just Rs. 2,000, Sanjana has created a device that offers multiple functionalities, proving her innovative thinking and resourcefulness.

The design of the device utilizes the strength of two linked iron rods with an additional squared rod on top, resembling the structure of railway tracks and bridges. The device features two handles at each end to securely hold the bricks, preventing them from falling. This makes it easier and more comfortable for construction workers to carry heavy loads, eliminating the need to carry bricks on their heads.

Sanjana’s success can be attributed to the unwavering support and guidance she received from her teachers at the government school, particularly her science instructor, Maruti Achari. The nurturing environment and encouragement provided by the school have played a significant role in fostering Sanjana’s passion for innovation and scientific exploration. Celebrating local talents like Sanjana through science exhibitions brings immense pride to the community.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organized a science exhibition this year. The annual exhibition provides students with a platform to showcase their creativity, originality, and inventiveness. With a theme focused on technology and toys, the exhibition received registrations from 3,169 student teams across the country, offering a diverse range of scientific innovations and discoveries.

    • Sanjana Patagar’s remarkable invention and her selection for the national-level science competition exemplify the power of young minds and their ability to transform ideas into reality. Her achievement serves as an inspiration to aspiring inventors and innovators, highlighting the importance of nurturing scientific curiosity and creativity among students.

    Overall, Sanjana Patagar’s incredible talent and her participation in the science competition not only bring pride to her village but also serve as a testament to the immense potential that lies within every student, regardless of their background or location.

    About the Author

    Education and Careers Desk

    first published: July 17, 2023, 18:11 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 18:11 IST
