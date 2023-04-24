Sanskrit Teacher from Karnataka Chosen for Highest Civilian Award in The UK

“My salary was Rs 475 per month but I didn’t get it for the first 8 months. Hence, I began giving tuition to students who lagged in Sanskrit and earned Rs 30 to 40which would cover my expenses. I was happy as a teacher and that’s all I wanted then," said Mattur Nandakumara. He is now chosen for the prestigious Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), an honorary title given by the United Kingdom that is on par with the Padma awards in India. King Charles III has approved his name for this year’s honorary British awards given to foreign nationals.

Nandakumara is identified as one of the top 100 influential Asians in the United Kingdom in his role as ambassador for India’s art, culture, and philosophy. Hailing from Mattur village in Shivamogga, which is the only village in the world where Sanskrit is spoken, the language came easily to Nandakumara. He scored 124 out of 125 in the 10th class and went on to do masters in it scoring 4th rank in university.

Since there was not much competition, I got a job as a Sanskrit teacher at Raghavendra high school, Malleswaram, Bengaluru. “At times, when there was a shortage of Kannada grammar teachers, I would fill in those classes. I loved teaching and the company of kids at school," he told News18.com. In fact, when the school had to select a Sanskrit teacher on roll and management asked students whom do they prefer, they said ‘MNN’ was his nickname. Therefore, he was actually chosen by the students. Nandakumara’s uncle, Mattur Krishnamurthy was then a known Sanskrit scholar in London and was heading the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan there.

A French lady Jenine Miller, who was studying the Vedas under him travelled to Bengaluru to learn more about the culture and traditions here. Young Nandakumara was her guide here. After a very fruitful and happy trip, she offered to host the lad if he intends to take up further studies in London anytime. This gave Nandakumara hope and desire. Almost at the same time, his uncle suggested that he did his Ph.D. in London. So, he travelled to London and completed his Ph.D.

John Marr, his guide there was a big influence on him, remembers Nandakumara. He later went on to teach Sanskrit at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in London and was appointed as academic director there later. After the retirement of Mattur Krishnamurthy, Nandakumara became the head of the institution. “I am very honored to be selected for this prestigious recognition by the UK government. But I also am very thankful for all those who trusted me and lent a helping hand to the Bhavan all these years. From George Harrison of Beatles, Priyamvada Birla to Smt Sudha Murthy of Infosys many patrons have played a very big role in shaping Bhavan," says Nandakumara.

Acknowledging his immense efforts in shaping the Bhavan, Sudha Murthy speaking to News18.com said, “For the last 45 years, Nandakumara has created a very unique homely atmosphere for Indian art and culture in London. Varieties of art forms like classical music, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, and Odissi are taught in different rooms of the Bhavan. Organising these classes and also coordinating students and teachers isn’t a simple task. But Nandakumara does it wholeheartedly. He is a very humble poet and scholar. He even teaches Ramayana and Mahabharata on weekends. I have already told him that If by any chance I have to stay in London for two months, I intend to learn Raghuvamsha from him. This recognition and respect to Nandakumara are a very deserving one," she said.

Murthy sponsors ‘summer school’, a two-month camp in June-July for children where noted artists teach various art forms. She requests donors to come forward and contribute to their heart’s content to see that several such meaningful events can be hosted in the Bhavan, London spreading India’s art and culture across.

