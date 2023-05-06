SBI Recruitment 2023: 217 Vacant Posts Of SO Announced, Apply By May 19

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) 2023. It has released a total vacancy of 217 posts of SO for various branches of SBI on a contractual and regular basis. The last date to apply for the post is May 19. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of SBI–https://sbi.co.in/. The applicants will be recruited for various roles such as Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, Relationship manager and other executive posts. The candidate will be selected through a Written test and Interview.

SBI SO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI—https://sbi.co.in/

Step 2: Click on the link for NEW REGISTRATION.

Step 3: Enter your required details to fill out the application form such as your mobile number, email address, etc.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Preview the application form.

Step 7: Click on Submit button.

The applicants are requested to keep their documents ready before filling out the application form. A valid email id must be provided while applying for the job. Candidates should fulfil the eligibility criteria for the position they are applying for to be qualified for further processes. To know more about the age limit and other eligibility criteria for the post, candidates are requested to read the online notification released by SBI on their official website.

The weightage for the Written test and Interview will be 70 percent and 30 percent respectively. The tentative exam to date as per the notification is June. The call letter for the test will be updated on the official website of the bank and will also be communicated through the candidate’s registered mobile number and email address.

The online written examination will consist of General aptitude, Basic IT knowledge, and specific role-based questions. The duration of the written test will be 160 minutes. Candidates are advised to read the information brochure for recruitment to know more about the examination centres and salary for the posts.

