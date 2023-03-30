SCERT Recruitment 2023: Application Open for 99 Assistant Professor Posts at scert.delhi.gov.in, How to Register

State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has begun the application process for recruitment of Assistant Professor posts. Candidates can apply for the Assistant Professor vacancies through the official website of SCERT at scert.delhi.gov.in. The last date to register is till April 14 by 11:59 pm. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 99 Assistant Professor posts at SCERT and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Delhi.

As per the official notice, the objective-type computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted in June/July 2023.

SCERT Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Age- The minimum age requirement is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 45 years as on April 14, 2023. The upper age requirement has been relaxed for the reserved category aspirants.

Education- Apart from age criteria, the candidate must have a Master’s degree in the relevant subject with a Master of Education (M.Ed). Applicants also must have qualified for the National Eligibility Test (NET) in the related subject.

SCERT Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit SCERT’s official website at scert.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Latest Update’ section.

Step 3: Click on the application link provided for Assistant Professor posts.

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/EWS/OBC-NCL category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,600. While those from SC/ST/ESM/PWD and women candidates need to pay Rs 1,100.

Selection Process

Applicants will be selected on the basis of a computer-based online test, followed by an interview round. The online test will include objective-type questions (150 questions in total) with four multiple-choice answers. Candidates will have to choose one correct answer out of the given options.

The qualifying score in the written exam is 40 per cent for the unreserved or general category, 30 per cent for SC/OBC-NCL/EWS and 25 per cent for the ST category. Before applying for the vacancy, candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully.

