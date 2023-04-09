SCERT to CRPF, Check the List of Jobs to Apply For This Week

Grabbing the opportunity when it comes to your door demands awareness. In India, when different job opportunities come every month, we sometimes miss them due to our hectic schedules. So, here we have compiled a list of organisations that are currently conducting recruitment for various positions.

SCERT Recruitment of 99 Assistant Professors Post

The State Council of Education and Research Training (SCERT) is hiring candidates for the Assistant Professor post. It is aimed to fulfill 99 vacancies at SCERT and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). Candidates can apply from the official website of SCERT—scert.delhi.gov.in on or before April 14. The exam for the selection will be conducted online mode.

JSSC Recruitment for 3,120 Posts for PGT and TGT

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has notified the recruitment process for PGT and TGT posts in 2023. The recruitment drive will fill 3,120 vacancies. Candidates can apply through the official website of JSSC—www.jssc.nic.in or before May 6. Selections will be made on the basis of the PGTCCE 2023 exams.

North Western Railway offers 238 Assistant Loco Pilot Posts

North Western Railways ( NWR) has notified the recruitment process to fill 238 vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilot. Applications are invited from Group C or former Group D employees. Candidates can apply at rrcjaipur.in. The selection will be made based on the General Departmental Competetive Examination (GDCE) 2023. The last date to apply for GDCE 2023 is May 6.

SSC CGL Registration Process Begins for 7,500 Vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the registration process for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exams 2023. Through this exam, SSC will be recruiting 7,500 tentative vacancies this year. Candidates can apply for the exams at—ssc.nic.in on or before May 3. The Tier I exam of SSC CGL 2023 will tentatively be conducted from July 14 to July 27.

KTET 2023 Registration Begins

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the online registration process for Kerela Teacher Eligibility Test ( KTET) 2023. The exam will be conducted on May 12 and 15. Candidates can apply for KTET 2023 at ktet.kerala.gov.in by April 17.

CRPF Recruitment of Around 1.30 Lakh Constables Posts

The Ministry for Home Affairs has released the vacancies for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). It has released a total of 1,29,929 posts for the constables (general duty). Of the total vacancies, 1,25,262 are for male candidates while 4,467 job openings are for female candidates. The minimum age limit for the job is 18 years and the maximum is 23 years.

