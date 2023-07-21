Scholarship Guide | ‘Apply to as Many Grants as You Can’: Tips to Increase Your Chances to Study in US

Studying abroad can be financially challenging for many meritorious students who often opt out due to the expensive course fee, visa charges, accommodation and food expenses. Therefore, scholarships help many to pursue their dreams. Advertisement News18 ‘Scholarship Guide’ brings the best and most prestigious grants for Indian students to study in the US, with most of them covering flight tickets, accommodation and course fee; and some also providing stipend.

If you are planning to study in the US, you can not only do it based on merit and interest but can also fulfil your dream without paying a full fee. Studying in a country like the US can be financially exhaustive, but there are a wide range of scholarships, which an Indian student can take up. One of the biggest reasons behind not being able to get top scholarships is lack of awareness.

Karunn Kandoi, Chief Experience Officer at ApplyBoard, suggests students to do the research and make a calendar based on the scholarships that best suit them.

“To be on top of all your applications, create a calendar of scholarships and programme application due dates. It is a great way to outline when to start preparing for applications," Kandoi suggests.

He also asked students to prepare for each scholarship separately and not send in one-size fit all applications. “Attention should be given to the quality of essays, if the scholarship application requires a statement of purpose or study plan, invest time in creating a compelling and well-structured document that outlines their academic and career goals, as well as your reasons for pursuing higher education in the US. Each scholarship application should be treated individually, with unique and tailored essays that showcase the student’s qualifications, achievements, and aspirations aligned with the specific scholarship’s objectives."

Overlooking the importance of strong recommendation letters is a common but brutal mistake to avoid. “It is crucial to select reference sources who know the student well and can provide detailed insights into their academic abilities, personal qualities, and potential for success," suggests Kandoi.

“To enhance your scholarship search as an international student, it is recommended to reach out to the financial aid offices of the colleges and universities that pique your interest. These offices can provide valuable information on institutional scholarships, grants, and other financial aid options that may not be readily available on their websites. It is also beneficial to connect with Indian students or alumni who are currently studying or have studied in the US. They can share their experiences and insights, including knowledge of specific scholarships or funding opportunities," he adds.

He also suggests students to be through with their research before applying and considering several resources, including scholarship search engines, college and university websites, private scholarship providers, US Department of State’s Education USA and the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs’ Exchange Programs’ sites. Joining cultural groups and service clubs such as Kiwanis, Rotary, and Lions Clubs may provide access to scholarships that are potentially less competitive. Strong community involvement, volunteering, or support can further enhance one’s candidacy for scholarships, suggests Kandoi.

Most merit-based scholarships look at academic achievements. “Good grades, high test scores, and other academic accolades can greatly improve your chances of receiving a scholarship, however, there are many other options too. Involvement in extra-curricular activities can enhance your scholarship application. This could be sports, clubs, volunteer work, or leadership roles. These activities demonstrate your diverse skills and interests. Some scholarships are awarded based on specific talents or skills. If you excel in a certain area, like music, arts, or sports, seek out scholarships specifically designed for these talents. As long as the application matches the objectives of the scholarship, students from all walks have a good chance," Ashwini Jain, CEO & Founder, ForeignAdmits, an international mobility marketplace platform.