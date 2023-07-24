Scholarship Guide | Based on Your Needs & Merit, Top 10 Grants in Canada with Lowest Spending

Studying abroad can be financially challenging for many meritorious students who often opt out due to the expensive course fee, visa charges, accommodation and food expenses. Therefore, scholarships help many to pursue their dreams. News18 ‘Scholarship Guide’ brings the best and most prestigious grants for Indian students to study in Canada, with most of them covering flight tickets, accommodation and course fee; many also provide stipend.

Canada is one of the favourite study destinations for Indian students, and is considered one of the most affordable places to pursue higher education. There are several scholarships, which offer huge concessions to international students studying in Canada, however, not many applicants are aware of them.

“Finding and applying for the right scholarship requires a thorough research and evaluation of multiple sources to identify suitable options based on your eligibility," said Sayantan Biswas, Co-founder UniScholars, – a study abroad counselling expert.

Most scholarships available in Canada are government funded, university-specific, regional-area specific, need- and merit-based. News18 gives you the list of top scholarships for Indian students to study in Canada.

President’s Scholarship for World Leaders

The scholarship is offered by the University of Winnipeg. Selected students can get scholarship worth CAD $5,000.

Who can apply: International students aiming to study at the University of Winnipeg, having at least 80% admission average (average of marks obtained in top six subjects in Class 12).

Selection Procedure: Students should have the required score. They will also be assessed based on their application form, personal statement, references, and Curriculum Vitae. Students also need to demonstrate leadership qualities, which they can show in their certificates.

Where to apply: Interested candidates can apply at https://www.uwinnipeg.ca/awards/awards-bursaries-and-scholarships/international-students.html#pswl

Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships

The competitive scholarship is offered to international students for three years during their doctoral studies. They are eligible to avail the scholarship worth $ CAD 50,000. Up to 166 scholarships are awarded annually, depending on the funds.

Who can apply: The scholarship is for students who want to pursue research in health research, natural science or engineering, and social science and humanities. Candidates who are pursuing their first doctoral degree including joint programmes such as MD/PhD or MBA/PhD can apply. Candidates need to be nominated by their institute.

Selection Procedure: Candidates are selected based on their academic score, research potential, and leadership qualities.

Where to apply: Candidates can apply at vanier.gc.ca

Ontario Graduate Scholarship

The University of Toronto and Province of Ontario award $CAD 5,000 per session to students under the Ontario graduate scholarship. It covers one-third of the cost of the total award received by the students. Each scholarship is for one year, which may consist of two or three consecutive sessions, based on the course. The grants can extend up to two years for master’s students and four years for doctoral students.

Who can apply: Canadian residents as well as international students can apply for the scholarship. Applicant must be enrolled in a full-time graduate degree programme at the University of Toronto.

Selection Procedure: Candidates will be shortlisted based on their profile, which includes their application form, transcripts of study, previous awards, published research, plan of study, and two academic references

Where to apply: Candidates can apply at the official website - sgs.utoronto.ca/awards/ontario-graduate-scholarship/

Merit Scholarships from Québec Government

The Quebec government offers several scholarships to international students at both college and university level in vocational and technical training. Under the scholarship, students will get exemption from differential tuition fee payment, and health and hospital insurance. For doctoral students, the scholarship is worth $CAD 25,000 for up to three years, $CAD 35,000 for postdoctoral, and $CAD 3,000 per month for up to four months for short-term research and professional development.

Who can apply: Candidates who wish to study doctoral, post-doctoral, or short-term professional courses at Québec University can apply. Students must have studied technical training programme at college level.

Selection Process: The students’ application will be first selected by the universities and then submitted to authorities.

Where to apply: Interested candidates can apply at https://www.quebec.ca/en/education/study-quebec/financial-assistance-international-students/merit-scholarships

Banting Postdoctoral Fellowship

Canadian citizens as well as international students can apply for Banting postdoctoral fellowship. This year’s deadline will conclude on September 20. The scholarship will be worth $CAD 70,000 for two years. Banting postdoctoral researchers may travel and conduct field research, however, they must continue to be based at their host institution.

Who can apply: The candidates need to be interested in pursuing research in areas including health research, natural sciences and/or engineering, and social sciences and/or humanities.

Selection Procedure: A selecting committee shortlists candidates based on their research and leadership skills in their research domain, quality of applicant’s proposed research programme, and institutional commitment of the candidate.

Where to apply: banting.fellowships-bourses.gc.ca

Dick Martin Scholarship Award

Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) funds Dick Martin scholarship annually. The scholarship offers $CAD 3,000 to students enrolled in health and safety related courses. An award of $CAD 500 will be granted to each of the winning students’ academic institutions.

Who can apply: Students who are enrolled in Canadian universities to study occupational health and safety (OHS) and related courses can apply for the scholarship. This is applicable for diploma, certificate, and degree courses such as mine safety, industry and occupational safety and safety management.

Selection Procedure: Candidates are selected based on the essay, cover letter, and application form. Candidates need to submit prevention and technical essays. The deadline to submit the essays is January 31 every year. Essays will be evaluated based on intellectual content (50% weightage), practical value (20% weightage), theory value (20% weightage) and presentation (10% weightage).

Where to apply: Candidates can apply at ccohs.ca/scholarship/

Research Award

The International Development Research Centre (IDRC) awards scholarships to candidates who want to pursue research in Climate-Resilient Food Systems, Democratic and Inclusive Governance, Education and Science, Ethics in Development Research, Global Health, Policy and Evaluation, and Sustainable Inclusive Economies. Awardees in Ottawa will be considered full-time non-union employees of IDRC. The salary range is CA$42,033-CA$48,659. The awardee in Nairobi is considered a term employee. The salary range is 2,032,072 to 3,204,520 KES

Who can apply: Students from low or middle-income countries including India with a work permit valid for full-time work in Canada can apply. Applicant must have completed or be studying a master’s degree in Canadian universities.

Selection Procedure: Applicant must be interested in pursuing research in relevant courses with field research of no more than three months. Candidates will be selected based on research quality and academic qualifications. Master’s degree holders will be given priority.

Where to apply: https://phg.tbe.taleo.net/phg04/ats/careers/v2/searchResults?org=IDRC&cws=69

Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Scholarship

The highly competitive scholarship considers both Canadian as well as international students. It is available to research scholars for a tenure of three years. Selected candidates receive up to $CAD 40,000 per year for three years to cover tuition and reasonable living expenses; up to $ CAD 20,000 per year for three years for learning languages, travel and accommodations for the foundation’s leadership programme and research, networking, and travel related to their doctoral research.

Who can apply: International candidates who have been accepted in full-time course in Canadian universities can apply. Applicants need to showcase strong academic performance.

Selection Procedure: Candidates’ application will be first shortlisted. Then, the selected ones will have to participate in a group and sit for personal interviews, which are conducted in official languages — English/French. The language can be opted based on candidates’ skills.

Where to apply: Candidates can apply at www.trudeaufoundation.ca

Queen Elizabeth Scholarship

Canadian universities in collaboration with Rideau Hall Foundation offer Queen Elizabeth Scholarships to students for research and study in Canada. Under this, a funding of $CAD 1,600,000 is available. The maximum amount per project proposal is $CAD 300,000. The deadline for current year was closed on July 21.

Who can apply: Students interested in conducting research in relevant areas while studying in Canada can apply. It is also available to Canadian students aiming to study elsewhere

Selection Procedure: Candidates will be selected based on the quality of proposals submitted and the academic performance. Applicants also need to submit the letter of support from their Canadian university.

Where to apply: Candidates can apply at univcan.ca.

Other Scholarships

Several other scholarships include NSERC Indigenous Student Ambassadors, Ontario Trillium Scholarship, partnership Grants by Social Sciences and 7 Humanities Research Council of Canada, Partnership Grants by Social Science and Humanities Research Council in Canada, Canada-ASEAN SEED, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada among others.