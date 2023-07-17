Scholarship Guide | Studying in UK Can Be Less Daunting, Affordable; Here are Top 10 Grants

Studying abroad can be financially challenging for many meritorious students who often opt out due to the expensive course fee, visa charges, accommodation and food expenses. Therefore, study scholarships help many to pursue their dreams. Advertisement News18 ‘Scholarship Guide’ brings you the best and most prestigious grants for Indian students to study in the UK, with most of them covering flight tickets, accommodation and course fee; many also provide stipend.

Most popular study destinations abroad, including the UK, offer scholarships to extend opportunities and offer financial support to international students including those from India. These scholarships are offered by universities while some are funded by the UK government. Students can find scholarships based on their subject, department, and the field of study.

“Students may miss out on potential opportunities simply because they were unaware of them. It’s important to invest time in researching scholarships and understanding their requirements," suggests Rittika Chanda Parruck, Director of Education - India, British Council.

Advertisement

To ease your search, News18 brings out a detailed list of renowned scholarships in the UK.

Chevening Scholarship

One of the most prestigious scholarships to study in the UK is Chevening. The fully-funded scholarship and fellowship is offered by the UK government to international students to study in the country. It is usually open to students in almost any field. Indian students, scholars can also apply. Not just the tuition fee but flight tickets, accommodation, and course fees are all included in the scholarship.

Advertisement

Who can apply: Students having an unconditional offer from Chevening-accepted UK universities to study a fully-funded master’s degree can apply for the course. Applicants also need to have a two-year work experience.

Selection Procedure: Applicants need to submit academic transcripts, a short biography, and two reference letters. Shortlisted candidates will be called for a panel interview.

Advertisement

Where to Apply: Interested candidates can apply at chevening.org. The applications for 2024-25 academic year will begin in August, 2023.

Commonwealth Scholarship

Advertisement

The Common Wealth Scholarship is funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, Department for Education, and the respective UK university partners. A large number of scholarships are granted under this. For instance, Commonwealth Professional Fellowship is a grant for mid-career professionals, Commonwealth Split-Site is for PhD scholars, and Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship is for those who want to pursue full-time master’s degree in UK-based universities.

Who can apply: Indian students who are currently pursuing degrees or research, career professionals, as well as those looking to start a postgraduate course can apply for the scholarship.

The scholarships are offered to candidates aiming to work, study, research under six development themes, namely — science and technology for development, promoting global prosperity, strengthening resilience and response to crises, strengthening health systems and capacity, strengthening global peace, security and governance and access, inclusion and opportunity

Selection Procedure: Candidates are selected based on their academic merit and potential impact of the work on the development of the candidate’s home country.

Where to apply: Interested candidates can apply at cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk. Candidates need to review and find the best fit for themselves as the tenure and requirement for each scholarship varies.

India Trust Scholarship

Charles Wallace India Trust offers scholarships to students who wish to pursue MA. The scholarships are available in almost all disciplines of artistic studies. Besides, accommodation and cost of living, beneficiaries will also get £700 towards the international travel costs.

Who can apply: Artists and heritage professionals in the age group of 28 to 38 years can apply for the scholarship. Usually, the grants are for MA programme, however, it can also be awarded to an individual who has designed his or her own professional development programme. Applicants also need to have a degree, diploma or professional qualification in their chosen specialisation.

Where to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply at charleswallaceindiatrust.com

Selection Procedure: Applicants need to have an unconditional acceptance in a course, internship or programme they are seeking scholarship for. The applicants also need to submit a portfolio of their work, documents, and IELTS score.

Rhodes Scholarship

The competitive scholarship opportunity allows students from different backgrounds, including Indians, to study at the University of Oxford. The university and the Rhodes Trust not only covers the course fee and visa fee of the selected candidates but also offers a stipend. For 2022-23 academic year the received stipend was £18,180 per annum. Two scholarships are available for students from India.

Who can apply: Students interested in studying postgraduate courses at the Oxford University can apply.

Selection Procedure: Candidates’ profile including their academic merit are considered while offering the scholarship. It is offered to students across the world and is highly competitive.

Where to apply: Interested candidates can apply at the official website, rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk

Dr Manmohan Singh Scholarship

Named after former prime minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh Scholarship is offered to Indian students who wish to pursue doctoral studies at St Johns College, Cambridge University. It is sponsored by Rolls Royce India, the BP Foundation and the Tata Group and covers academic fee, living expense, visa fee, tickets, as well as offers monthly stipend.

Who can apply: Indian students under the age of 35 who are interested in pursuing doctoral degree in any of the selected streams, including, science & technology, economics, social studies, aerospace engineering, marine engineering, and energy can apply.

Where to apply: The scholarship is coordinated by British Council. Its official website is britishcouncil.in.

Selection Procedure: Applicant needs to be selected by Cambridge University to pursue doctoral degree in the selected streams. Selected applications will have to undergo interview round.

Hornby Educational Trust

Hornby Educational Trust offers 10 fully-funded scholarships to English teachers from across low-income countries to study master’s programme at University of Exeter. This is applicable for Indian students as well who get a full fee waiver and an annual maintenance pay of £15,000.

On their return after receiving scholarship, candidates will get mentors who will help them identify appropriate development areas in their home country and implement projects there.

Who can apply: Candidates having experience of teaching English language and interested in pursuing MEd TESOL at University of Exeter. Candidates should also have a three-year experience of working as an English language teacher for non-native speakers. An IELTS score of 6.5, with no less than 6 in each section is also required.

Where to apply: Candidates can apply at hornby-trust.org.uk as well as at exeter.ac.uk.

Selection Procedure: Applicants need to secure admission in MEd TESOL at Exeter University. Candidates will also have to get required IELTS score as well as fill detailed application form that requires them to answer subjective questions on teaching experience, challenges, development activity they wish to pursue among others.

Felix Scholarship

The scholarship aims at supporting underprivileged students from developing countries including India. The scholarship can be availed to study at University of Oxford, the University of Reading and the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), and part of the University of London.

Who can apply: Candidates having a bachelor’s degree can apply, and need to give a recommendation from their chosen university.

Where to apply: Candidates can apply at the official website felixscholarship.org

Selection Procedure: Students need to get accepted at the university, which will recommend the students based on need and merit.

Great Scholarships

Great Scholarships are part of UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign. Under this, 25 Indian students get scholarships to study in UK-based universities. Each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course.

Who can apply: Indian citizens having completed undergraduate course and interest to pursue masters in the UK can apply for the scholarship. Students need to meet the English language requirement. Each university has its own IELTS (TOEFL or other English language test) score requirement.

Where to apply: Candidates can apply with British Council at britishcouncil.in or through their separate university page.

Selection Procedure: The requirements include English test score, merit in academic performance, and essays and other forms submitted.

Oxford Indira Gandhi Graduate Scholarship

The Indian government in collaboration with the University of Oxford and Somerville College offers Oxford Indira Gandhi Graduate Scholarship.

Who can apply: Applicants should be interested in studying in areas relevant to Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development’s agenda including sustainable cities, climate change and clean energy, healthcare innovation, environmental sustainability, food and water security, law, governance, and human rights.

Selection Procedure: Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of academic merit, relevance of studies, understanding of the development challenges faced by India, and leadership and entrepreneurial potential. Candidates shortlisted based on application will have to attend video interview.

Where to apply: Interested candidates can apply at some.ox.ac.uk.

Beyond Popular Options