Scholarship Guide | ‘Write Compelling Essays’: How to Increase Your Chances to Study in Canada

Studying abroad can be financially challenging for many meritorious students who often opt out due to the expensive course fee, visa charges, accommodation and food expenses. Therefore, scholarships help many to pursue their dreams. News18 ‘Scholarship Guide’ brings the best and most prestigious grants for Indian students to study in Canada, with most of them covering flight tickets, accommodation and course fee; many also provide stipend.

Being affordable and immigrant-friendly nation, Canada is one of the top choices of Indian students to study abroad. There are thousands of students who apply to study in Canada. However, not every student who studies in Canada gets a scholarship. Despite having a wide range of grants, several Indian students shy off from these while others miss the deadlines or do not apply to as many scholarships as they can. This reduces their chances of being selected. Scholarships are granted based on academic merit, co-curricular activities, portfolio, region among several other criteria.

To increase their chances to get a scholarship, students need to first research about the right kind of scholarship that would work for them.

Karunn Kandoi, Chief Experience Officer at ApplyBoard, — a Canandian educational technology company that offers platform to international students to reach out to schools, and recruiters, as well as offers several scholarship and internship opportunities — told News18 that research is key.

“Students should conduct a thorough research on Canadian universities and institutions to identify those that offer scholarships specifically designed for international students. University websites often provide comprehensive information about available scholarships, including details on eligibility criteria, application deadlines, and procedures. Also, exploring scholarships offered by the Canadian government is crucial. Government agencies and provincial ministries of education’s websites like EduCanada offer valuable insights into funding programmes for international students. Using scholarship search engines and online databases specialised in listing scholarships for international students in Canada can also be useful."

Go Beyond Academics

Academic excellence is highly valued by scholarship providers, so maintaining a strong academic record throughout their education is vital, however, scholarship committees often look for candidates who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and active participation in extracurricular activities, Kandoi said. “Be authentic in your applications, be unique, and tell your story of what a scholarship will mean to you, your future, and the impact you hope to make. By following these steps, international students from India can significantly enhance their chances."

The task of students starts ahead of the application process. Sayantan Biswas, Co-founder UniScholars – a study abroad counselling expert – warns students to be consider a few prerequisites before applying for the grant. “You must have secured admission to a full-time undergraduate, master’s, or doctoral programme at a recognised Canadian university. The other prerequisite is having a resilient academic record and meeting the required English language proficiency scores. Some scholarships also place importance on volunteering or participation in extracurricular activities, so it is advisable to have prior involvement in such endeavours. By fulfilling these criteria, you can position yourself as a strong candidate when applying for scholarships in Canada."

Start Early

Having a correct application, a nice essay, and a perfect portfolio will still fail to fetch a scholarship, if it is not applied at the right time.

Stating that one of the most important things to secure a scholarship is to start early, Biswas said, “The best time to apply is one year before students’ entry date. The trust, foundation, and corporate scholarship deadlines are typically 8-9 months before the intake begins. Only university-based scholarships that require an offer letter are the last to close; they do so five months before the start date."