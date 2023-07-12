Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Jaisalmer School Bus Accident: Bus Overturns, Injure 30 Children & Teacher Died

School Bus Overturns In Jaisalmer: The bus was ferrying the students to their school when the accident occurred near Pokhran town, the police said

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 17:17 IST

Rajasthan, India

The ASI said the students were in the age group of 10-15 years (Representative/File Image)
A person died and around 30 schoolchildren were injured when their bus overturned in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was ferrying the students to their school when the accident occurred near Pokhran town, they said.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned," Assistant Sub Inspector of Sankra police station (Jaisalmer) Kailash Chand said.

He said many of the injured students were rushed to a hospital in Jodhpur while some were admitted to a local medical facility.

Chand further said that the parents of some other children took them to private hospitals.

    • The ASI said the students were in the age group of 10-15 years. The bus driver was also injured in the accident, he added.

    Jodhpur Collector Himanshu Gupta said 11 schoolchildren were brought to Jodhpur for treatment from Jaisalmer and all were stated to be out of danger, but a staffer, identified as Vikram Singh, succumbed to injuries.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 12, 2023, 16:23 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 17:17 IST
