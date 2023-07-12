Jaisalmer School Bus Accident: Bus Overturns, Injure 30 Children & Teacher Died

A person died and around 30 schoolchildren were injured when their bus overturned in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was ferrying the students to their school when the accident occurred near Pokhran town, they said.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned," Assistant Sub Inspector of Sankra police station (Jaisalmer) Kailash Chand said.

He said many of the injured students were rushed to a hospital in Jodhpur while some were admitted to a local medical facility.

Chand further said that the parents of some other children took them to private hospitals.