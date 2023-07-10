School Closure News Live Updates: Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rains

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 18:06 IST
New Delhi, India
School Closure News Live Updates: Punjab closed schools have been shut down till July 13 due to the torrential rains. The re-appear examination for classes 5th and 8th in the state has also been postponed. Holidays have been declared in schools across Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram today. Private schools have shifted o online classes. Schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed till July 15. However, the education department of the MCD directed all teachers and dept heads in Delhi school to attend schools. All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand too have been shut due to the rains. Check latest news on school closures here.
Considering the heavy destruction caused by incessant rain across the state, the directorate of Higher Education of Himachal Pradesh has decided to reschedule and prepone/adjust the monsoon break in Government/Private Schools affiliated to HP Board of School Education in many areas. The government and private schools functioning in the state and affiliated to CBSE/ICSE/any other Education Board may take the decision regarding closing of schools at their own level keeping in view the local weather conditions.
In Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district administration has ordered the closure of all schools from July 10 to July 17 in view of the Kanwar Mela. “In view of the Kanwar Mela, the district administration has decided to close all the schools and Anganwadi centres from July 10 to 17," said District Magistrate Dheeraj Garbyal.
The Kurukshetra University has postponed undergraduate, postgraduate examination. The examination was scheduled from July 13, 2023. The administration will now release new date sheets for the examination. The decision is taken owing to incessant rains in the Northern part of India with severe floods as well. The Vice Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Som Nath Sachdeva instructed exam centres to not conduct examination till July 13 as it may cause inconvenience to students and parents…read more
The Punjab government on Monday ordered closure of all schools till July 13 in view of the incessant rainfall in the state. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced school closure through a tweet. Due to heavy rainfall, several regions of Punjab have witnessed waterlogging. Many roads and residential localities have been inundated due to heavy rain.
As heavy rains continue to lash the city, all schools in Haryana’s Panchkula were shut today and will be closed even tomorrow, July 12. The order was issued by Panchkula District Education Officer on Monday. Extreme heavy downpour has battered Haryana and Punjab causing water logging and inconvenience in several areas.
All schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad will remain shut till Jul 15, 2023 due to heavy rainfall. “In view of the heavy rains, schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed," Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, District Education Officer, Ghaziabad said on Sunday. Ghaziabad District Magistrate also issued an advisory for the locals amid heavy downpours in the city.
Schools in Himachal Pradesh were closed yesterday and today. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tweeted in Hindi, “In view of the heavy rains in the state, all government and private educational institutions recognized by the state government will remain closed on July 10 and 11."
Primary classes of all Delhi government and private schools will remain suspended today as IMD forecasts another spell of heavy rains in the capital. “All recognised private schools under Directorate of Education, GNCTD is also advised to follow the above instructions in view of the safety of the students," a circular stated. However, some of the private schools have also opted to conduct online classes for the primary section. All students of classes 6 onwards and all staff have been directed to attend schools as usual, reported PTI.
Almost 10,590 students will be admitted to 80 Jharkhand government-run Schools of Excellence, the government has said. Over 41,000 students applied for 12,000 seats, reported PTI. “In all, 10,590 students were declared successful against 11,936 available seats for admissions to Schools of Excellence (SoEs). Of them, 7,499 have got admissions to classes one, six, and nine," a statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat said.
Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao has directed the resident commissioner in Delhi to assist students from the state who are stuck in rain-hit Himachal. The minister said that he received information from some distressed parents that a few students from the state are stuck in Kullu and Manali. “Have alerted our Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to assist the students. If anyone needs assistance they can reach out to @TS_Bhavan or @KTRoffice," he tweeted.
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has said poor drainage system has caused waterlogging in several parts of Dehradun. “I have instructed the concerned authorities to investigate and the repair work will start soon…the state has been put on high alert due to heavy rain.. the government is taking all necessary steps," he said, reported ANI. Schools have been shut in several parts of the state as well as in Himachal, Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Haryana.
The Yamuna River in Delhi has reached a dangerous level of 205.33 metres sooner than anticipated owing to the last few days of intense rains in the city. As a result, for safety considerations, both rail and automobile traffic on the Yamuna Bridge have been halted. The water rose over the 206-meter threshold for evacuation on the morning of July 11. Officials have begun relocating people who live in flood-prone areas to safer places at the moment.
Speaking to students who had passed the NEET and the JEE at the Thyagaraj Stadium, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the number of Delhi government school students passing competitive exams had increased threefold over the last two years.
384 students from government schools in Delhi passed the JEE-Main in 2021. According to a government statement, the number increased to 496 in 2022.
In 2023, 730 individuals passed the JEE-Main demonstrating a continuing growth in the quality of education offered.
All Kurukshetra University exams have been postponed till July 13 due to severe rainfall in the region.
“Due to heavy rains, all the examinations of Kurukshetra University have been postponed till July 13," stated the order issued by the education department.
From July 10 to July 13, Nainital’s both government and private educational institutions for classes 1 through 12 will stay closed. The move comes after the MET department notified a red alert on July 11 and July 12 in the districts of Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand.
Delhi minister Atishi directed senior officials of the education department, principals, and vice-principals to conduct a physical inspection of all government schools after a boundary wall of a government school collapsed following heavy rains. In case of any deficiencies or serious problem is found, the school should be cordoned off to avoid any mishap, reported PTI.
“It has been directed to all Regional Directors, Deputy Director of Education - Zones and District, Principals and Vice-Principals that they conduct a physical inspection of all the Government Schools under their jurisdiction on Sunday itself and ensure that on the opening of schools tomorrow there are no such deficiencies are found which may cause problems for the security of the school children," the statement said.
Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav had issued an advisory to private and corporate offices to guide their employees to Work From Home (WFH) due to heavy rains. “This will also help the civic agencies to take up dewatering and repair works expeditiously. We also advised the resident not to step outside unnecessarily due to rain," Yadav said.
Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced closure of all educational institutes till July 11.
Schools for students in primary classes in Delhi government and private schools have been called off for today, July 11 due to the IMD’s forecast of heavy rain. The break applies to classes Nursery through 5 in government and government-aided institutions regulated by the Directorate of Education. The same guidelines are also recommended for accredited private schools to follow for ensuring the safety of their students. Classes 6 and up, as well as staff members, have been asked to attend school as normal.
Few private schools have also reportedly shifted to online classes for the primary section students
Due to heavy and persistent rains in the region, the Chandigarh administration has ordered that all colleges and schools in the UT stay closed until July 13. The excessive rains have also had an impact on the school infrastructure, making movement dangerous owing to water logging.
“To ensure the safety and security of the school students and staff, all the Government, Govt. Aided, Private recognized schools (including play schools etc.) falling in UT Chandigarh are hereby directed to remain closed for physical classes/activities up to 13th July, 2023," the order stated.
Amid heavy rain in several states including Himachal, Haryana, and Delhi, a red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. While orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours, Senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma (10.07), reported ANI.
As IMD issues red and orange alerts in Himachal Pradesh for the next 24 hours, schools are to remain closed in the state.
At 8 am today, the water level of River Yamuna was recorded at 206.32 metres at Old Railway Bridge, flowing above the danger level. The highest flood level of the river in Delhi is 207.49 metres, reported ANI. Schools have been closed in Delhi for all classes today.
All schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be closed on July 11 as heavy rainfall continues in the capital city. The order issued by the education department of MCD said schools will be closed only for students. Department heads and teachers will have to go to schools, and all offices will also be functional, it said.
“In view of the heavy rainfall in Delhi and alert issued by the India Meteorological Department on adverse weather conditions, it has been decided that all MCD schools, MCD-aided and recognised schools will be closed on July 11," the order stated.
Due to the heavy rains, district administrations in Punjab have declared a school holiday today, July 10. The closure of schools has led the Punjab School Education Board, PSEB, to postpone today’s re-appearance exams for the fifth and eighth grades. The board has stated that the new exam dates would be revealed shortly.
The districts of Kottayam and Alappuzha have declared holiday for schools and colleges on July 10. The taluk of Kuttanad has been reporting excessive flooding. Schools in these areas have been turned into relief camps. The public examinations scheduled in the state for today, July 10 will go forward as planned.
Schools and institutions in Himachal’s Mandi region have been suspended today, July 10, due to heavy rainfall. The rains are expected to persist over the whole state until July 11. According to reports, the Himachal flash flood destroyed around 10 homes in a village in the Haroli district.
In anticipation of the Kanwar Yatra, all government and private educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will be halted from July 8 to July 16.
Schools in Badaun have been ordered closed due to the Kawand Yatra, on the orders of DM Manoj Kumar. He stated that schools up to and including the eighth grade will stay closed.
Due to the severe rains that caused a huge water logging problem, all private and government schools in Gurugram will were asked to remain closed on July 10.
Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav requested locals to stay home and only go out for essential responsibilities. He further stated that corporate offices have been directed to urge their employees to work from home.
