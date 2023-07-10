School Closure News Live Updates: Punjab, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rains

Delhi minister Atishi directed senior officials of the education department, principals, and vice-principals to conduct a physical inspection of all government schools after a boundary wall of a government school collapsed following heavy rains. In case of any deficiencies or serious problem is found, the school should be cordoned off to avoid any mishap, reported PTI.

“It has been directed to all Regional Directors, Deputy Director of Education - Zones and District, Principals and Vice-Principals that they conduct a physical inspection of all the Government Schools under their jurisdiction on Sunday itself and ensure that on the opening of schools tomorrow there are no such deficiencies are found which may cause problems for the security of the school children," the statement said.