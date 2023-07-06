School Holiday Declared in Goa Today as IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rains in Goa on Thursday, the state Education Department announced a one-day holiday for schools. Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade issued a circular to this effect on Wednesday.
“In view of the incessant rain and alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department’s Goa center predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall…. it is decided by the competent authority to declare holiday on 6th July 2023 from Std I to XII," it read.
first published: July 06, 2023, 10:50 IST
last updated: July 06, 2023, 10:55 IST