School Holiday Declared in Goa Today as IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rains in Goa on Thursday, the state Education Department announced a one-day holiday for schools

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 10:55 IST

Goa schools will remain closed for classes 1 to 12 (Representative image)
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rains in Goa on Thursday, the state Education Department announced a one-day holiday for schools. Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade issued a circular to this effect on Wednesday.

“In view of the incessant rain and alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department’s Goa center predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall…. it is decided by the competent authority to declare holiday on 6th July 2023 from Std I to XII," it read.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Sukanya Nandy

    first published: July 06, 2023, 10:50 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 10:55 IST
