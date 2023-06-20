School Holidays: From Tamil Nadu To Madhya Pradesh, States That Have Extended Summer Vacations

India is currently experiencing a range of contrasting weather patterns, including extreme heatwaves in some areas and torrential rainfall in others. Several states have declared extended summer breaks for students in response to the current weather developments.

These precautions taken by different Indian states demonstrate how crucial it is to put children’s safety first even in severe weather. The intent of prolonging the summer break is to protect the health and safety of students and to give them a suitable learning environment when the schools reopen.

Tamil Nadu

Schools in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai and many other districts, including Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Vellore, have declared holidays as a result of heavy overnight rains on June 20. Rainfall has been forecast in 13 Tamil Nadu districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Perambalur, and Tiruchi, through June 20 by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). For more information, parents are urged to contact the appropriate institution’s administration until June 20. However, parents are advised to check with the school authorities.

Uttar Pradesh

The summer break for public schools in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh has been extended to June 26 in an effort to soothe the effects of the recent heat wave. Initially, June 15 was set aside for the reopening of the schools. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council advised all district basic education officials via email that council schools will close until June 26 and reopen on June 27.

Madhya Pradesh

Due to the current scorching heatwave conditions, the Department of School Education in Madhya Pradesh has chosen to delay the summer break for schools. Primary schools for grades 1 through 5 are scheduled to resume on July 1 while classes for grades 6 through 12 commence on June 20, according to education minister Inder Singh Parmar. Parmar added that from June 20 to June 30, Classes 6 to 12 would be offered only in the morning shift. All public, private, aided, and unaided schools in the state will resume their normal schedules on July 1.

Chhattisgarh