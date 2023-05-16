School in South Delhi Evacuated After Bomb Threat, Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

Trends :Odisha 10th Result RBSE Direct LinkCBSEBSEB Class 11MP Board Result
Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 12:18 IST

New Delhi, India

The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found (Representative Image )
A school in South Delhi’s Pushp Vihar received a bomb threat via e-mail following which police were informed and the school evacuated, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat by the school authorities, a senior police officer said.

The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found so far, the officer said, adding further investigation was underway.

