School Jobs Scam: CBI Starts Questioning Teachers at Kolkata Office

Out of the 344 teachers who have been summoned by the CBI, around 30 of them from Hooghly are being questioned at the probe agency's office in Nizam Palace, an official said

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 09:41 IST

Sleuths of the CBI may also question district officials of the school education department, an official said (Representative Image)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday began interrogation of primary teachers in connection with its investigation into the school jobs scam in West Bengal, a senior official said. Out of the 344 teachers who have been summoned by the CBI, around 30 of them from Hooghly are being questioned at the probe agency’s office in Nizam Palace, he said. “Today, we started questioning the teachers. We will summon and quiz them in batches, the official said.

Sleuths of the CBI may also question district officials of the school education department, he said. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple places in Kolkata and its neighbourhood in connection with the probe into irregularities in the recruitment for school jobs, officials said.

    first published: August 22, 2023, 09:37 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 09:41 IST
