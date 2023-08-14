Trends :CTET Admit CardUnacademyGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » School Principal Booked For 'Misbehaving' With Two Girl Students in Hyd

School Principal Booked For 'Misbehaving' With Two Girl Students in Hyd

The principal, who was accused of misbehaving the two students in the school premises, was taken into custody, police said adding further investigations were on

Advertisement

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 14:50 IST

Telangana, India

the case was booked against the principal under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act (Representational: IANS)
the case was booked against the principal under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act (Representational: IANS)

A case was registered against the principal of a private school here for allegedly misbehaving with two girl students of the institute, police said on Sunday. Based on the complaint filed by the parents of the two girl students, both studying 10th standard, the case was booked against the principal under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act at Mailardevpally police station, they said.

The principal, who was accused of misbehaving the two students in the school premises, was taken into custody, police said adding further investigations were on.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo extensively covers education and careers with News18. She loves tr...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 14, 2023, 14:50 IST
    last updated: August 14, 2023, 14:50 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App