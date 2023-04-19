School Timings Changed in Varanasi, Classes to be Held Till 11:30 AM Amid Heatwave Warnings

Varanasi has joined the list of several other states and districts that have issued advisories to schools owing to high temperatures and heatwave warnings. School timings have been changed in Varanasi as per the most recent reports. Classes for students will now begin at 7 AM and go on until 11:30 AM. This timing will be applicable to all public and private schools in Varanasi. A tweet by ANI read, “All public and private schools in Varanasi are to function from 7 am to 11.30 am until further orders."

The decision was made in light of the scorching temperatures in the state. With India Meteorological Department issuing warnings for extremely high temperatures in the state, heatwave conditions persist to interfere with people’s everyday lives in Uttar Pradesh.

The current heatwave is predicted to last till April 22–23. There will be an increase in temperature across the nation, according to the India Meteorological Department.

India has been experiencing a heatwave, with some regions reporting temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius. Schools and universities are either being told to shut down, prepone the summer break, or be given the go-ahead to continue functioning in accordance with the summer operating guidance issued by the individual State governments.

Regular water breaks for children and sufficient access to drinking water are among the general guidelines issues to schools amid the sweltering heat.

Meanwhile, all schools recognised by the Delhi Directorate of Education are required under a directive issued by the Delhi government to make sure that no student assemblies are held during the afternoon shift. Similarly. the government of West Bengal has ordered all schools, colleges, and institutions to be closed from Monday, April 17, to Saturday, April 22. Furthermore, the state administration had earlier preponed the summer vacation from May 24 to May 2.

In accordance with state and local government directions, schools and colleges in Tripura, Jharkhand, Odisha, Meghalaya, and Patna have also taken measures in order to safeguard their students from the heatwave.

