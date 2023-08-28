Schools, Colleges In Haryana's Nuh Closed Today Due To Shobha Yatra

Schools, colleges in Haryana’s Nuh are closed today due to shobha yatra. Banks are also closed to avoid any untoward incident in the area. The deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata directed schools, colleges in Nuh to “remain shut on Monday, August 28, 2023." Borders of the region are also closed to “avoid any unexpected situation." As reported in media, the Nuh SDM Ashwini Kumar has directed to impose Section 144 to restrict people’s movement.

Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of Haryana, suggested earlier today that people skip the shobha yatra and perform ‘jalabhishek’ at nearby temples instead. He continued by saying that the state’s government has a policy of upholding law and order.

A police spokesperson in Nuh reported that 24 companies of paramilitary soldiers and 1,900 officials of the Haryana Police have been sent to the area. The road leading to the Malhar temple has also been closed, and the district’s entry points have also been sealed. However, regular traffic will still flow on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the KMP Expressway. Mobile internet access will not be available from August 26 to August 28 due to a state-imposed suspension.