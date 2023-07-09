Schools, Colleges In Mandi To Stay Shut Tomorrow As Heavy Rainfall Continues In Himachal

The Mandi district government has ordered that all schools and institutions stay closed on July 10 due to the continuous rains and flash floods that have occurred in numerous areas of Himachal Pradesh.

According to a tweet from ANI, Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary has announced a brief closure of schools and higher education institutions. “Himachal Pradesh | All schools and colleges in Mandi will remain closed for tomorrow due to ongoing heavy rain in the district: Arindam Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Mandi," the tweet stated.

Himachal Pradesh | All schools and colleges in Mandi will remain closed for tomorrow due to ongoing heavy rain in the district: Arindam Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Mandi

Advertisement

In Himachal Pradesh, the region’s Meteorological Department station has issued a yellow alert for excessive rainfall, thundershowers, and lightning at remote areas in the plains as well as hills till July 9 and forecasted downpours across the state until July 11. It also mentioned the danger of flash floods in watersheds across the districts of Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Solan.

According to another statement from the meteorological department, secluded areas in the Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur districts are projected to see severe bouts of torrential rains today due to the ongoing Western Disturbance. The Himachal flash flood has reportedly damaged roughly ten houses in a community in the Haroli region. A car was seen getting washed away in the area’s floods in many social media footage that went viral.