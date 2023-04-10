Schools Found Forcing Parents to Buy Books, Uniforms from Them May Lose Recognition: Atishi

Delhi Education minister Atishi on Sunday said strict action, including termination of recognition, will be taken against private schools forcing parents to buy books and uniforms from them or any specific vendor.

During a press conference, she was asked about the issue, and she said that the Directorate of Education has been getting complaints over the matter, and guidelines will be issued by it.

"Many private schools are pressurising parents to buy uniforms and books from them. The Directorate of Education has been getting complaints over the issue. We will be issuing guidelines over the matter in a day or two.

"We will also be issuing a helpline number or an email address to receive complaints. Schools found to be indulging in such behaviour again will be punished with strict action, and could even lose recognition," she said.

Earlier in the day, the minister also interacted with 5,000 government school teachers at the closing ceremony of a five-day training programme for them organised by SCERT.

