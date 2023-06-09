Schools in Andhra Pradesh to Reopen on June 12

Schools in Andhra Pradesh, both government and private, will reopen for the current academic year on June 12. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the annual academic calendar for 2023-24 on Thursday.

The calendar contains the academic schedule, details of principals, teachers’ duties, language club, labs, lesson plan format and guidelines, cultural activities, and others. According to a press release, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with the education department officials and directed them to ensure that every mandal had two junior colleges, one for girls and another in a co-education format, and upgrade high schools into junior colleges based on the population.