Schools In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Opens After Extended Summer Vacation

Finally the summer vacations for Uttar Pradesh and Delhi school students ends. Both private and government schools resumed their academic activities from today. Due to heatwaves, several states extended the summer vacations for the students and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh school were no exception to it. Previously, the Uttar Pradesh Schools extended the summer vacations to July 2, 2023 amid soaring temperatures in the state. Earlier, school in UP were scheduled to open on June 27 but the notification was deferred and extended till July 3, 2023. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As compared to last year, the schools in UP extended the holidays to protect students from adverse conditions of heatwaves and rising temperatures. The schools reopened for one day on June 21 to commemorate International Yoga Day. Uttar Pradesh schools will be operating as per the timetable announced earlier from July 3. According to an official statement, appropriate cleanliness of restrooms, access to drinking water, and proper sitting arrangements for children must be assured before reopening.