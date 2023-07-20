Schools In Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur District To Remain Closed Until July 22 Due To Flash Floods, Landslides

Schools In Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur District To Remain Closed Until July 22 Due To Flash Floods, LandslidesSchools in several parts of Himachal Pradesh have been instructed to close due to severe landslides and flooding brought on by continuous heavy rain.

In the mountainous state of Himachal Pradesh, the Deputy Commissioner of the Kinnaur District has declared holidays for all schools from today until July 22.

According to a tweet from ANI, Kinnaur district’s Deputy Commissioner has announced a brief closure of all schools in the district. “Himachal Pradesh | All Government/private schools, pre-schools, Anganwaris of Sub-Division Nichar and Tehsil Sangla, District Kinnaur to remain closed from 20th to 22nd July in apprehension of flash floods and landslides: Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur District" the tweet stated.

Advertisement

With 108 fatalities confirmed as of July 17, floods and landslides are having a devastating effect on the state of Himachal Pradesh. In a cloudburst that occurred this week in the Himachal Pradesh hamlet of Kullu’s Kias, three persons were hurt and nine vehicles were destroyed. Parents, teachers, and students are asked to take note of the school vacation notice and to keep an eye out for future notifications about when classes will resume.

The Meteorological Department station in Himachal Pradesh had earlier this month issued a yellow alert for heavy rain, thundershowers, and lightning at isolated regions in the hills till July 9 and predicted downpours throughout the state until July 11.