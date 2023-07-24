Schools In Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala To Remain Closed Today Due To Rains

Administrations in charge of education are assessing the situation and urging the closure of schools in a number of states today as persistently heavy rain continues to hamper day-to-day movements in many states throughout the country.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra is experiencing torrential rains, which have resulted in several areas of the state being waterlogged. The Raigad district collector has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges today. The District Collector, Yogesh Mhase, made this announcement in response to the Orange Alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Raigad.

Karnataka

Given that the India Meteorological Department anticipates rain in several regions of Karnataka over the next 24 hours, educational establishments in various districts had been told to remain closed on July 24. Numerous districts, including Dharwad, are anticipated to get moderate to severe rains. Due to the heavy rains, primary schools, high schools, Pre-University (PU), and degree colleges in Karnataka’s Dharwad district will be closed on Monday. Dharwad District Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde announced the one-day holiday for educational institutions. Schools and higher education institutes in the districts of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi have announced a holiday for today, July 25.

Kerala

In Kerala, all educational institutions, including professional colleges and Anganwadis, were ordered to be closed on July 24, as a result of an orange alert from the India Meteorological Department. This order was extended for today July 25 as well. In addition to a yellow alert issued for the district of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur, and Malappuram, the IMD on Sunday issued orange alerts for Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasaragod.

The decision however does not apply to the Kannur University PSC examinations, which will be held as scheduled despite the fact that all educational institutions in these Kerala districts would be closed.

Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh schools in the impacted Nirmand and Ani sub-divisions of Kullu district were ordered to remain closed till today, July 25, due to torrential rains, landslides, and road closures, which posed serious dangers to the safety of both students and teachers.

Telangana