Schools In Maharashtra’s Raigad, Chandrapur To Remain Closed Today Due To Severe Rainfall

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, declared that all schools in the region of the state that has experienced severe rain will be closed today, July 20. The ultimate decision about whether or not to shut down the schools will, however, be made by the local government depending on the weather in the region.

Due to the severe rainfall, all schools and higher education institutions in the two districts of Maharashtra namely, Raigad and Chandrapur will be closed today. In order to guarantee the safety of students and educational institutions during the heavy downpours, Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase and Chandrapur District Collector Vinay Gowda have both announced holidays in their respective districts.

The IMD has issued a red alert for the Palghar and Raigad districts, as well as an orange alert for Thane, Mumbai, and Ratnagiri. Additionally, Raigad will remain on orange alert until July 21, while IMD has issued alerts for the districts of Palghar and Thane till today, July 20. The Palghar district collector has issued a warning, advising residents to stay indoors. Up till July 19, Mumbai was under an orange alert, while Palghar and Raigad, were under a red alert due to intense rainfall.

Due to the predicted severe rains in several regions throughout the city, all public and private schools in Mumbai will remain closed today. For today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert across certain regions of Mumbai. Due to the severe rainfall in Mumbai and the surrounding areas, certain local transportation routes encountered disruptions.