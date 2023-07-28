Schools In Maharashtra's Thane District Closed Today Due To IMD Alert Of Heavy Rainfall

The Indian Metrological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra’s Thane district for today, July 28. Taking early precautions the district administration has called off the schools in the district for today. The administration notification announces that all government, private, and aided schools and colleges in the Thane district will remain closed today.

School kids in all mediums/boards from classes 1 to 12 may have inconveniences in commuting to school due to the high rainfall witnessed in the area and the potential for heavy rains anticipated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Due to the urgency of the situation and the need to ensure student safety, a holiday has been declared for July 28, 2023, at all district-run schools.

Over the past week, Maharashtra witnessed strong to very high rainfall, causing certain places to experience landslides and floods. According to a statement made by the district collector, schools have been closed in the Palghar district. Due to the area’s severe rain today, July 28, 2023, both public and private schools will be closed.