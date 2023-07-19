Schools In Telangana, Maharashtra Likely To Remain Shut As IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall

As Northern India is observing lull in rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings in the Southern states of India. States like Maharashtra, Telangana, and Goa are likely to experience heavy rainfall this week. IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for numerous Telangana districts on July 20 and 21, 2023. These forecasts lead to the expectation that the government may decide to close Telangana schools tomorrow. However, no official news regarding the closure of Telangana’s schools has yet been made public by the state or local government.

As stated by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) districts like Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Pedapalli, Mancherial, Adilabad, Jayashankar, Bhupalpally, Hanumakonda, Warangal, and Mulugu may receive considerable rainfall. IMD has also declared red alert for Palghar and Raigad and orange alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

Further light and moderate rainfall is predicted in a few districts of Maharashtra, and Gujarat for next five days. IMD forecasts that ghats of Madhya Pradesh and Goa may witness heavy rainfall today. Other Northern parts of country like, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan may also witness incessant pounding by this week.